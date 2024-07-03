England hotspots for counterfeit England shirts revealed as searches soar amidst EURO 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the excitement of EURO 2024 building up, a significant trend among UK football fans has come to light. New data reveals that the demand for counterfeit England football shirts is at an all-time high, driven by the steep prices of official Nike kits. Ten Percent Club's latest analysis identifies the top 10 areas in the UK per capita where searches for 'Fake England Shirts' have surged the most, pointing to regional hotspots for this trend.

East Riding of Yorkshire South Yorkshire Staffordshire Dorset West Midlands Somerset Lincolnshire County of Bristol Derbyshire Nottinghamshire

This surge in interest is reflected in the dramatic increase in search activity, which has soared by an astonishing 515% compared to the period leading up to the last tournament, UEFA EURO 2020, postponed to 2021. June 2024 has also witnessed a 177% increase in searches so far compared to June 2021 as reported by Google Trends.

The disparity in pricing is stark; official Nike England shirts retail at £85, an increase of £20 in just four years, while counterfeit versions are sold for as little as £10 to £25. Amid the cost of living crisis, these figures highlight why many fans are turning to more affordable counterfeit alternatives. This shift is not just about price but reflects broader economic pressures impacting consumer choices, particularly in sports fandom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Betting Sites, the proliferation of counterfeit kits has cost Nike a minimum of £6.5 million in lost sales during the current tournament cycle. Furthermore, counterfeit products account for 10% of Nike's global portfolio, amounting to an annual revenue loss of approximately £2.8 billion ($3.6 billion).

Luke O'Reily, CEO of Ten Percent Club, comments: “The high cost of official England shirts has clearly driven fans across the UK to seek more affordable options. This trend is more than an issue of individual spending; it's reflective of larger economic constraints that many supporters are facing today."

As fans gear up for the tournament in Germany, they should also be wary of strict anti-counterfeit laws in the host country. Germany's Trademark Act could impose fines up to £4,000 for anyone found with counterfeit merchandise. This regulation is expected to be strictly enforced, especially in major transport hubs.