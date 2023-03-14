Walt Disney has confirmed the live concert show of Encanto will be coming to the UK. The Academy Award winning film stole the hearts of millions around the world with its loveable characters and catchy tunes like We Don’t Talk About Bruno (no no no).

Fans will have the chance to see the film like never before, as it comes to life in a UK tour for the first time ever, featuring the entire feature-length film with a full orchestra performing the score. The tour will begin in Glasgow on July 28, before calling at Liverpool, London’s Eventim Apollo, Birmingham, Manchester, and Bath.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope. Encanto received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature.

The Encanto soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award®-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award®-nominated composer Germaine Franco.

Encanto is not the first Disney film to receive the live treatment, many films like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King have been accompanied by a live orchestra in their time.

A spokesperson for Disney concerts said: “Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis.

“Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir.”

So, how can you get tickets and when will the show be coming to the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get tickets for Encanto in Concert

Tickets go on sale via the Disney Tickets website at 10am on Friday March, 17.

Full Encanto in Concert tour dates

Here is the full list of Encanto in Concert tour dates for the UK:

Friday July, 28 - Glasgow Armadillo

Saturday July, 29 - Liverpool Philharmonic

Sunday July, 30 - London Eventim Apollo

Monday July, 31 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday August, 1 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday August, 2 - Bath Forum

