Congratulations are in order for Gemma Atkinson as the former soap star has announced she has given birth to a baby boy with Gorka Marquez. This comes four years after the pair became parents for the first time, as in 2019, they gave birth to a baby girl, Mia.

The pair first met on BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, but were not partnered together on the show. They swiftly started dating soon after the series was over, and got engaged in 2021.

Gemma announced the birth via her Instagram stories to her 1.8 million followers. Fans were convinced she was close to giving birth earlier in July, with one person commenting ‘omg they should induce you now’ under a picture of her from July 11.

Gemma told her followers: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week."

She concluded: "Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete." Gorka shared the same message on his own Instagram page.

Gemma has regularly been giving updates ever since she announced the pregnancy back in January. At the time, she announced that the baby was due in late June or early July but didn’t give an exact date.

She said: "I’ve been asked this a lot but I’ve specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day," Gemma explained a number of weeks ago. "2. If there arrive before or after that day we start ‘they are late or early panic / anxiety’. So with that in mind I’ve asked for a ‘timeframe’.