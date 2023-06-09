Egypt Shark Attack: Man, 23 dies after being brutally mauled by Tiger shark near Hurghada tourist resort
A tourist has died after being brutally mauled by a shark in an Egyptian holiday resort
A tourist has died after being attacked by a shark off one of Egypt’s popular holiday resorts. The 23-year-old man had gone swimming in the waters of his resort near the city of Hurghada when a shark emerged underwater and mauled him.
Disturbing video footage has since emerged appearing to show him screaming “papa” as the brutal attack unfolded. The nearly minute-long video also shows the man being suddenly pulled down into the water, only for him to resurface and desperately fight off the shark when suddenly the water around him goes red.
Later in the video a witness is heard saying “it is eating his remains now” as a small ship sails in the distance. Officials from the Russian Consulate in Hurghada identified the man as a Russian citizen but did not give his name.
Egyptian authorities closed off a 74-kilometre (46-mile) stretch of the coastline in response to the attack, and announced it will remain off limits until Sunday.
The environment ministry in Egypt later said it had caught the shark and was examining it in a laboratory to try to determine the reasons for the rare attack. Shark attacks are rare in the Red Sea coastal regions. In 2022, two fatal attacks were seen in Hurghada within days, killing an Austrian and a Romanian tourist.