The EA Sports FC 24 web app recently came out - but when will the companion app get released?

Millions of FIFA fans are gearing up to play the first edition of EA Sports FC 24. The game, which has been re-named and re-branded, has undergone a whole host of changes which have excited fans.

The game, which is always released in late September, essentially has two release dates. One of those is on Friday, September 22, if you have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition. The general release date is a week late on September 29.

As mentioned, gamers can expect a much-changed game than the last instalment of FIFA. New changes have been implemented to Career Mode, Pro Clubs and the franchises most popular game mode, Ultimate Team.

Arguably the biggest change comes on Ultimate Team, where, for the first time ever, women players have been added. As well as that, icons only have one version as opposed to three and welcome back packs have been scrapped.

Before the game is released, the web app goes live to allow players to build their team up somewhat to have something coherent to begin the game with. This was released on September 20.

When the web app is released, the companion app isn’t far behind, which is essentially the web app that can be accessed on tablets and mobile phones. So, when is the companion app released?

Erling Haaland is one of the highest rated players on EA FC 24. Cr: Electronic Arts

When does the EA Sports FC 24 companion app come out?

