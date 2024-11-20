Drivers risk being fined for not de-icing their cars properly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rules of the road can be complicated, with every UK driver having to pass a theory test to ensure they are all fully aware of the legalities when it comes to driving. Whether it’s speeding, overtaking, or being on the phone, Brits are usually fairly clued up on the dangers of driving. However, there are also plenty of lesser known rules that could actually land Brits with huge fines of up to £5000.

Here, Markus Lindblad, from www.northerner.com/uk, reveals the road rules you need to be aware of in the cold weather.

Vaping

When the weather is colder, you may be tempted to vape in the car instead of standing out in the cold. Contrary to popular belief, vaping is technically illegal in the car. Drivers can receive a £100 on-the-spot fine and three penalty points if police believe the clouds of smoke impact your ability to drive safely. In more serious cases fines can be up to £5,000, nine penalty points and even a court-imposed driving ban. Instead of using vapes in the car, products like nicotine pouches are a great alternative, due to being smokeless/vapourless, they are perfectly safe for use while driving.

Frosted Windows and Mirrors

Frosted windows and mirrors are a common occurrence as the weather gets colder, and when you’re headed out in a rush it may be tempting to just clear off a small section of your windscreen and windows. It is an offence however, to drive with your window obstructed, so it’s important to make sure it’s fully de-misted or de-iced before setting off to avoid receiving a fine of up to £60. Even if you're only making a two-minute journey, by not thoroughly cleaning your car of snow, ice or condensation you're breaking the law and leaving yourself liable to a run in with the police.

Wearing Slippers

When the weather gets colder it may be tempting to jump in the car in your slippers and stay cosy in your pyjamas. While it is not illegal to drive in slippers or pyjamas, you could still be faced with a hefty fine if your driving is considered unsafe due to your footwear.

Driving too slowly

When the roads are icy or wet and visibility is bad, many of us take caution and drive slower. While this is often the safer and smarter approach, drivers can actually be penalised for driving too slowly. This lesser known offence can land a British driver with three points for simply driving too slow.