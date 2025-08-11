Doors 2 Floors to team up with Renowned CEO of luxury handbag brand Amschela

Doors 2 Floors is to collaborate with Keri Andriana, the award winning CEO of luxury handbag brand Amschela.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors 2 Floors has announced the company is to collaborate with Keri Andriana, the award winning CEO of luxury handbag brand Amschela.

Most Popular

Headed up by one of Britain’s top new fashion designers, Keri Andriana, Amschela is renowned across the UK, Europe and Australia and also boasts a boutique in Beverley Hills via stockists, Urbinique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award winning British luxury brand, dedicated to crafting timeless Vegan designer handbags that have been featured in prestigious fashion magazines such as British Vogue, Elle, Vanity Fair, Tatler and British GQ.

Doors 2 Floors is collaborating with Keri Andriana, the award winning CEO of the luxury handbag brand Amschela.

Ismaeel Basar, Managing Director of Doors 2 Floors said the company is excited to collaborate with Amschela.

“Working with an award winning fashion designer of the calibre of Keri, who is one of the most sought after fashion designers in the UK, is an honour. Amschela, share our vision for social responsibility, fashionable products and sustainability. We can’t wait to make an official announcement across our official channels, in due course.”

Amschela CEO, Keri Andriana said she was looking forward to making an announcement in relation to what the collaboration will consist of, in January 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are looking forward to making an official announcement in January 2026. It will certainly raise a number of eyebrows.

Keri Andriana is the award winning CEO of the luxury handbag brand Amschela.

“Doors 2 Floors is a respected brand. We look forward to working with Ismaeel and his creative and talented team who not only share our vision and values, they also have a vibrant and fashion conscious customer base.”