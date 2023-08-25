Marshalls at the Dutch Grand Prix have sent Daniel Ricciardo a gift after he was injured during a crash in FP2 on Friday

Daniel Ricciardo will not race at the Dutch Grand Prix after being taken to hospital following a crash during the second practice on Friday (August 25). F1’s governing body, the FIA, have confirmed that the Australian driver, 34, was transferred to a local hospital after images emerged of the AlphaTauri driver clutching his wrist as he was escorted out of the car.

Ricciardo followed McLaren’s Oscar Piastri into the barriers at Turn 3 on the Zandvoort track in the early stages of FP2, which saw the practice red flagged whilst both cars were cleared away. Video replays from the accident saw the driver’s hands being thrown around the cockpit during the impact, due to him clutching to the steering wheel.

The Australian was taken to the medical centre for an initial examination after it became evident that he was injured, but was then later transferred to the hospital. A statement from the FIA read: “We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2.”

It comes just three races after Ricciardo returned to AlphaTauri after the team decided to axe under-performing Nyck de Vries. The Australian driver made his Formula 1 2023 debut at the Hungarian Grand Prix, just two races before the summer break.

Following the practice session, Ricciardo’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda sent some well-wishes towards the Australian. Tsunoda, 23, said: “ I just heard now, I think he’s taken now to the hospital. I didn’t see… I was not really looking properly at the onboard what happened there, so to be honest I didn’t know even like it was that big.

“I hope he’s okay. Especially [as] he was doing well in FP2, the beginning onwards. We have to pray. We have to pray for…Hopefully he’s in okay shape, at least, and we’ll see how it goes. Obviously his safety and health is the priority.”

Daniel Ricciardo is out of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after breaking his hand during a crash in FP2

It has since been confirmed that Ricciardo has suffered a broken left hand which has taken him out of the Dutch Grand Prix. Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko, who also overlooks the junior team Alpha Tauri, told Autosport: “He’s broken something in his hand, so he won’t race. Lawson will drive. It’s difficult for him. It’s a shame because the car is good here.”

Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson will now jump in behind the AlphaTauri wheel for the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix, including FP3, Qualifying and the main race. Lawson is currently second in this year’s Japan-based Super Formula championship.

The Zandvoort marshals attempted to cheer up Ricciardo, by leaving him a gift following the crash. When the AlphaTauri car was carried back to the garage, the team found a note, which read: “Hi Daniel, hope your wrist is ok! We’d love to see you back in the car this weekend. Hope the stroopwafel is in one piece. Kind regards from Turn 3 marshals.”