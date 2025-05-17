CTEK’s M15 battery charger means smooth sailing for British boats.

Great Britain is a nation of boat lovers, according to the latest figures from British Marine showing that over a million people in the UK own some kind of boat, from small dinghies to large sea-going cruisers. While owning a boat has a lot of benefits, what happens if you experience a battery failure on the water? The quiet relaxation and freedom that comes from being out on the open water in a boat is only possible when you have peace of mind when you can rest assured that your boat will start, take you where you want to go – and most importantly, get you safely back to dry land.

Now you can achieve that level of freedom with the CTEK M15, the perfect 15A battery charger for all boat owners. It has a range of functions, including a ‘Recond’ mode for reconditioning deeply discharged Wet and Ca/Ca batteries, and a temperature sensor which optimises the charge if the temperature deviates from +25ºC. It also has a ‘Lithium’ mode for lithium (LiFePO4, Li-Fe, Li-iron, LFP) batteries. The M15 comes with a long 4m cable with M10 eyelets for easy installation on your boat.

One of the key considerations when selecting a boat battery charger is its compatibility with your type of batteries, such as lead-acid, AGM or lithium-ion. Another factor is amperage: chargers with higher amperage can charge batteries faster. However, make sure the amperage is suitable for your battery size to achieve optimal charging.

Mark Poole, Sales Manager at CTEK, said: “The electronics system on any boat might power an engine starter motor, navigation system, GPS, lighting, radio, USB charging for devices, fridge and freezer, cooking and much more. The more sophisticated the boat is, the more potential there is for additional electrical loads, including entertainment systems and heating or air conditioning.

CTEK M15 in use

“These systems – some of them safety critical – all rely on the vessel’s 12 volt batteries to store the electrical energy needed to power them. And as such a fundamental resource, those batteries need to remain healthy, charged and operating at optimum levels. For that, they need monitoring, maintaining and charging. And an ideal way to do that is to have a battery charger installed onboard, and not just any charger. One option is a specialist marine charger, such as CTEK’s M15.”

The M15 is a multi-functional charger that will leave you with no worries about getting stuck out on the open water with a flat battery. It is fully automatic and user-friendly, easy to connect, spark-free and protected against reverse polarity, so it really is simple to use.

For more information visit https://www.ctek.com/uk/battery-chargers-12v-24v/application/leisure-sport/marine