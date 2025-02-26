Could pets be the cure to the UK’s loneliness epidemic?

Yorkshire folk found most likely to seek comfort from pets when lonely, according to a new survey of 2,000 pet owners by Agria Pet Insurance.

More than 2 in 5 (42%) pet owners spend time with their pet to combat feelings of loneliness.

Yorkshire tops the list as the region where the most people seek comfort from their pets in lonely moments.

50% of Boomers turn to their pets for a mental boost when loneliness kicks in.

With over 25 million people in the UK affected by loneliness1, Agria Pet Insurance reveals the power of the human-pet connection and how Brits’ love of pets can also bring people closer to each other. More than 2 in 5 (42%) of surveyed pet owners connect with their pet to boost their mental wellbeing when feeling lonely, increasing to 46% of females (compared to 36% of males).

Loneliness knows no bounds, touching lives from Edinburgh to Brighton and everywhere in between. But it’s Yorkshire folk who are most likely to spend time with their pet when they’re feeling lonely, with over half (51%) reaching for a pet in lonely moments.

“Piggy has been by my side for a decade – through every joy, every heartbreak, and every sickness."

Pet owners in the South East follow closely behind with almost half (46%) saying their pets help combat loneliness. Londoners are the least likely to choose time with their pet during lonely times – only a third (34%) do so – instead preferring to watch their favourite movie or TV show (40%) or engage in a hobby (36%).

No matter our age, in moments of solitude, it’s often our pets who provide the comfort we need. Half (50%) of Boomers (age 55+) turn to their pets for a mental boost when feeling lonely, followed closely by Gen X (45-54) at 49%. In contrast, only 29% of Gen Z (16-24) seek comfort from a pet. Instead, Gen Z is more likely to watch their favourite film or TV show (40%) or engage in a hobby (33%) during lonely moments.

Getting older can sometimes mean more time alone, but for many, a pet makes all the difference. Whether it’s a wagging tail or a soothing purr, older people are turning to pets for comfort in retirement – and the love goes both ways. In fact, more than 3 in 5 (63%) pet owners say they’ve either adopted or would consider adopting an older pet for companionship in later life.

And it’s not just a nice idea – many people have already adopted a pet in their golden or twilight years – 44% of people say a senior friend or relative has welcomed a pet into their lives to help combat loneliness and isolation.

Half of pet owners say their pet is the most constant source of love in their life.

Pets don’t just help fight feelings of loneliness, it turns out having a pet to care for has many human health benefits and an overall positive impact on our lives – and a whopping 95% of survey respondents agree. Over half (55%) say their pets improve their mood, help them to relax (55%) and offer constant companionship (52%). For almost a third (32%), pets provide a sense of purpose and teach them responsibility, with 42% choosing to get outdoors with their pets to benefit from fresh air and exercise.

It’s not just our own health that benefits from pet ownership, either. A loving home can be transformational for pets too – especially older pets – and 61% would consider adopting an older pet to give them the perfect retirement home.

Award-winning writer and presenter, Anna Richardson, echoes this sentiment as the owner of a 14-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She says: “Piggy has been by my side for a decade – through every joy, every heartbreak, and every sickness. She’s part of my family, and one of the most important relationships in my life. Being a pet owner means so much for our own mental wellbeing, but being able to offer a safe and loving home to a pet gives them a boost too. Just like they become part of our world, we become their whole life. That’s why I always say rescue, if you can. It’s not just good for the animal, it’s good for your soul to give them the second chance they deserve.”

Vicki Wentworth, Managing Director of Agria Pet Insurance, says: “With so many people turning to pets for comfort in lonely moments, it's clear that the bond between humans and animals is truly special. Animal welfare is at the heart of Agria’s ethos, and it’s inspiring to see how pets – especially older ones in need of a home – can bring companionship and joy to their owners. That’s why we’re passionate about encouraging adoption, giving these animals a second chance while offering people the unconditional love and support that only a pet can provide. The connection goes both ways, proving that when you open your home to a pet in need, you gain a loyal friend for life.”

A passionate advocate for animals big and small, Agria believes all pets deserve a loving home and has donated over £2M to animal welfare organisations in its mission to support animals in need.

