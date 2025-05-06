Could Mixed Football Flourish in the UK in Response to the Supreme Court Ruling?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling that trans women are not legally considered women under the Equality Act has sent shockwaves through sports communities in the UK. While football’s governing bodies had already begun restricting trans women’s participation in women’s leagues, the ruling further entrenches their exclusion.

But could this exclusionary stance lead to something unexpected—a surge in mixed football leagues as an alternative space for inclusion?

Mixed football, where players of all genders compete together, exists in the UK, primarily at the grassroots and recreational levels. However, unlike structured leagues such as women’s football or the men’s game, mixed football lacks an institutional framework, making it more of an informal choice than a widely recognized alternative.

Yet, one country has embraced mixed football as a tool for activism, inclusion, and social change—Poland’s Etnoliga.

What is Etnoliga?

Etnoliga is more than just football. It is a social integration initiative that brings together people of different genders, ethnic backgrounds, and identities through the power of sport. Founded in Warsaw, Etnoliga uses mixed football as a mechanism for change, promoting inclusivity in a structured yet community-driven way.

Unlike UK-based mixed football, Etnoliga has key rules in place to ensure gender balance—each team must include a minimum number of women and players from diverse backgrounds. It is built on principles of anti-discrimination, cross-cultural exchange, and solidarity, with football serving as the common ground that brings people together.

Could the UK Learn from Etnoliga?

With opposition growing against the Supreme Court ruling, many players, activists, and allies may seek alternative avenues to support trans inclusion in football. While grassroots mixed football exists in the UK, it lacks the structured inclusivity model of Etnoliga. If enough players and organizations push for change, could the UK adopt a similar framework?

Etnoliga proves that football can be more than competition—it can be a statement, a challenge to the barriers imposed by governing bodies. As the UK grapples with this ruling, perhaps mixed football could become more than just an option—it could be the future of inclusion.