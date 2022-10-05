Supermarket chain Tesco has announced it is to freeze more than 1000 everyday items until 2023 in an effort to help customers enjoy the festive season.

The products are all included within Tesco’s Low Everyday Prices campaign, which covers a wide range of products and brands bought week-in, week-out – from cupboard staples and teatime favourites, to household and health & beauty products.

Tesco UK Chief Executive, Jason Tarry, said: “We know times are tough for many customers right now, particularly as we head into the winter months.

“We hope this extended price-lock commitment gives our customers the certainty of knowing that over a thousand household favourites will stay at the same great price for months to come – helping them budget when they need it most.”

Support for Tesco employees

As well as the support for customers, Tesco has also announced a major investment in store colleagues with an hourly pay increase- the second of the year.

From November 13 2022, the basic hourly rate of pay in our stores will increase by a further 20p to £10.30 (or £10.98 in London).

This means hourly rates at Tesco will have increased nearly eight per cent this year – building on what was already a record single-year investment in store pay.

On top of this, Tesco will also be doubling our Colleague Clubcard discount to 20 per cent during the key Christmas shopping period from December 13-19.

Ken Murphy, Chief Executive: “We know our customers are facing a tough time and watching every penny to make ends meet.

“That’s why we’re working relentlessly to keep the cost of the weekly shop as affordable as possible, with our powerful combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices, together covering more than 8,000 products, week in, week out.

“We’re also investing significantly in our colleagues, with a further boost to pay announced today for our UK stores.

“I want to say a big thank you to the whole Tesco team, and our supplier partners – together, we have built a more resilient, consistent business that’s well set up for the future.”