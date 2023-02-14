Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert website has warned thousands of families across the UK could be missing out on government support with energy bills through the Warm Home Discount. In a post on MoneySavingExpert, Martin Lewis revealed the website has received complaints about the discount after new criteria was introduced last year.

The Warm Home Discount is worth £150 and while those on guaranteed pension credit receive the money automatically, those on a low income now also need to have high energy bills to meet the criteria.

According to Martin Lewis, this means that many who qualified last year and are still having trouble paying their energy bills won’t get the money and could be “falling through the cracks”.

Martin Lewis said: “The new system of Warm Home Discount high energy use assessments has left some out in the cold. It seems to be a blunt instrument, which may work to keep administration costs down, but has led to edge cases likely unintentionally missing out, and provision is needed to help financially vulnerable people who are falling into these cracks.

"It seems to me, if there’s doubt that people are high energy users, their bills may be a good way to settle it. I’ve contacted Grant Shapps and he told me he’d look at it.”

What is the Warm Home Discount?

The Warm Home Discount means those eligible can receive £150 off their electricity bill from winter 2022 to 2023. The money is not received directly but instead comes off the bill between November and March.

If you live in England and Wales, you qualify for the payment if you get the guarantee credit element of pension credit or have a low income. You can see if you meet the criteria for the scheme with the government’s eligibility checker .

