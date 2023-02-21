Auctioneers have confirmed a 1980s Range Rover believed to have been owned by Bob Marley will go under the hammer next month. The listing claims the mostly “green” car is ‘well-travelled’ and was originally registered to a ‘Robert Nesta Marley’.

The battered car has been listed by Classic Car Auctions and will appear at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show at the NEC, Birmingham from 24 - 26 March. According to Classic Car Auctions, the ‘collage’ of parts on offer are thought to have been obtained via an agent who dealt directly with the Marley family.

The listing says the vehicle was originally finished in ‘Masai Red’ however now ending up in a mixture of Black, Green and Blue supposedly painted by some of Bob’s eleven children". The vehicle’s history can be tracked from Solihull to Germany, then on to Jamaica, before being regularly shipped between the UK and Jamaica.

Simon Langsdale of Classic Car Auctions says: "We are delighted to be offering this ex-Bob Marley Range Rover at public auction. "This unique opportunity to purchase not only an early suffix example, but one with history linked to the legendary reggae star – I am sure it will attract huge interest.

"Fully restored examples have sold for as much as £130,000 in recent years,” he adds. “But with a celebrity link that can add up to 20% in value so this is a great investment option.”

