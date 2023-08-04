Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has hit back at a bakery following a bizarre row regarding free cakes, saying that she hopes ‘the cake lady got the exposure she was craving’.

The Three Little Birds Bakery in Keighley, West Yorkshire said they received a request from an events agency to make a cake and 100 cupcakes for the birthday of an unidentified “well-known” celebrity.

In the request, they mentioned how the celebrity had hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, and that instead of paying money for the cakes, the bakery would receive a promotion in OK! magazine.

In a response, the bakery said: “I’m so sorry to hear that your client has fallen on such hard times that they can’t afford to pay small businesses for their products,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately as my mortgage provider doesn’t take payment ‘in the form of promotion on their socials’, and my staff can’t feed their kids with exposure on Instagram, I’ll have to decline your very generous offer.”

Along with the screenshots of the emails, the bakery wrote in the post: “This poor celebrity apparently can’t afford to pay people for their products and services. Spare a thought! What happened to women supporting women...”

This prompted the actress to respond. In an Instagram post titled Cake Gate – The Truth, Tyldesley said she had no idea those emails were sent: “I would never ask anyone to work for free or provide a product for free. I’m not working with the lovely OK magazine on anything.”

She said Nvrlnd was an amazing company which had been completely misrepresented. She continued: “I genuinely do hope the bakery has got some exposure and receives lots of new orders! I’ve always supported local and small businesses.