Calling all punks to HiFi Club in Leeds and top 500 songs of 1977

1977 revisited by punks across the North with tribute bands and 45th anniversary DJ set for Jubilee Bank Holiday
Mutant Movement asked followers to vote for their favourite tracks of 1977 in preparation for a mini-tour starting in Leeds on June 2 with tribute bands Sex Pistols Exposé and The Clashed.
Both bands went down a storm at The Wardrobe three years ago and are recognised as the best tributes going, covering the back catalogue of The Clash and Sex Pistols with uncanny authenticity, Johnny Rotter even gets the crowd wound up with banter and insults!
All four dates with Grimsby, Derby and Rotherham following Leeds on consecutive nights of the extended Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend will have an after party with DJ and promoter Gary Woodhouse playing a selection of tracks from 1977 which were voted for in a huge poll (see full list below).
Tickets are available now from https://www.seetickets.com/tour/mutant-movement-jubilee-tour-2022 website.
Top 500 tracks of 1977:
1 Damned - New Rose
2 Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K.
3 Stranglers - Peaches
4 Clash - London's Burning
5 Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
6 Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
7 David Bowie - "Heroes"
8 Jam - In The City
9 Blondie - Denis
10 Cramps - Human Fly
11 Magazine - Shot By Both Sides
12 Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
13 David Bowie - Sound And Vision
14 Clash - White Riot
15 Donna Summer - I Feel Love
16 Sex Pistols - Pretty Vacant
17 Ian Dury - Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
18 Buzzcocks - What Do I Get?
19 Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
20 Damned - Neat Neat Neat
21 Stranglers - No More Heroes
22 Althea & Donna - Uptown Top Ranking
23 T. Rex - I Love To Boogie
24 AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie
25 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Love In A Void
26 Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Watching The Detectives
27 Stranglers - (Get A) Grip (On Yourself)
28 Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way
29 Sex Pistols - Holidays In The Sun
30 Jam - Modern World
31 Motorhead - Motorhead
32 X-Ray Spex - Oh Bondage Up Yours!
33 Stranglers - Go Buddy Go
34 Buzzcocks - Boredom
35 Adverts - Gary Gilmore's Eyes
36 David Bowie - Golden Years
37 Stranglers - Hanging Around
38 Sham 69 - Borstal Breakout
39 Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi
40 Penetration - Don't Dictate
41 Wire - I Am The Fly
42 Buzzcocks - Orgasm Addict
43 Iggy Pop - Passenger
44 Stranglers - Something Better Change
45 Alternative TV - Action Time Vision
46 Tom Robinson Band - 2-4-6-8 Motorway
47 Eddie And The Hot Rods - Do Anything You Wanna Do
48 Sex Pistols - Bodies
49 Ramones - Rockaway Beach
50 Ram Jam - Black Betty
51 David Bowie - Breaking Glass
52 Ramones - Do You Wanna Dance
53 Cramps - I Was A Teenage Werewolf
54 Clash - Remote Control
55 Wreckless Eric - Whole Wide World
56 X Ray Spex - I am a Cliché
57 Adam And The Ants - Deutscher Girls
58 Fleetwood Mac - Dreams
59 Iggy Pop - Nightclubbing
60 Sex Pistols - No Feelings
61 Sex Pistols - No Fun
62 Clash - Police & Thieves
63 Ramones - Suzy Is A Headbanger
64 Kraftwerk - Trans Europe Express
65 Generation X - Your Generaton
66 Devo - [I Can't Get No] Satisfaction
67 Lou Reed - White Light/White Heat
68 Blondie - (I'm Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear
69 Clash - Janie Jones
70 New York Dolls - Jet Boy
71 Boney M - Ma Baker
72 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Metal Postcard
73 Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill
74 Queen - Somebody To Love
75 Cramps - Surfin' Bird
76 Fleetwood Mac - The Chain
77 Cramps - The Way I Walk
78 Electric Light Orchestra - Wild West Hero
79 Ian Dury - Sweet Gene Vincent
80 Elvis Costello - Alison
81 Clash - Career Opportunities
82 Ian Dury - Clevor Trever
83 Clash - I'm So Bored With The U.S.A.
84 Boomtown Rats - Mary Of The 4th Form
85 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Mirage
86 Sex Pistols - New York
87 Elvis Costello - Radio Radio
88 Blondie - Rip Her To Shreds
89 Cramps - Strychnine
90 X-Ray Spex - The Day the World Turned Day-Glo
91 Slaughter & The Dogs - Where Have All The Boot Boys Gone
92 Ultravox - Young Savage
93 Clash - 1977
94 Vibrators - Baby Baby
95 Motors - Dancing The Night Away
96 Stranglers - London Lady
97 Ultravox - Rockwrok
98 Buzzcocks - Whatever Happened To
99 Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell
100 Clash - Complete Control
01 Thin Lizzy - Dancin' In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In It's Spotlight)
102 Sex Pistols - EMI Unlimited Edition
103 Chic - Everybody Dance
104 Ultravox - Hiroshima Mon Amour
105 Devo - Jocko Homo
106 Sex Pistols - Liar
107 Magazine - Motorcade
108 Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky
109 Tubeway Army - My Shadow In Vain
110 Elkie Brooks - Pearl's A Singer
111 Junior Murvin - Police & Thieves
112 Generation X - Ready Steady Go
113 Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers - Roadrunner
114 Ramones - Surfin' Bird
115 Ramones - Swallow My Pride
116 Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman
117 Ramones - Teen Age Lobotomy
118 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Three Little Birds
119 Electric Light Orchestra - Turn To Stone
120 Baccara - Yes Sir I Can Boogie
121 Jam - Away From The Numbers
122 Ramones - Pinhead
123 Saints - (I'm) Stranded
124 Jam - All Around The World
125 Ian Dury - Billericay Dickie
126 Buzzcocks - Breakdown
127 Rose Royce - Car Wash
128 Elvis Costello - Chelsea
129 Iggy Pop - China Girl
130 Ramones - Cretin Hop
131 Boney M - Daddy Cool
132 Adam And The Ants - Dirk Wears White Socks
133 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Exodus
134 Boys - First Time
135 Wayne County - F*ck Off
136 999 - I'm Alive
137 Sweet - Love is Like Oxygen
138 Television - Marquee Moon
139 Kraftwerk - Showroom Dummies
140 Dead Boys - Sonic Reducer
141 Meat Loaf - Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad
142 Warsaw (Joy Division) - Warsaw
143 Adverts - Bored Teenagers
144 Patti Smith Group - Gloria
145 Buzzcocks - Love Battery
146 Adverts - One Chord Wonders
147 New York Dolls - Trash
148 Wire - 12XU
149 Adam And The Ants - Beat My Guest
150 Richard Hell & The Voidoids - Blank Generation
151 Carpenters - Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft
152 Heartbreakers - Chinese Rocks
153 Thin Lizzy - Don't Believe A Word
154 Thelma Houston - Don't Leave Me This Way
155 Damned - Fan Club
156 Rod Stewart - First Cut Is The Deepest
157 10cc - Good Morning Judge
158 Alternative TV - How Much Longer
159 Yvonne Elliman - If I Can't Have You
160 Grace Jones - La Vie En Rose
161 Boz Scaggs - Lido Shuffle
162 Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Like A Hurricane
163 Boomtown Rats - Lookin' After Number One
164 Richard Hell & The Voidoids - Love Comes In Spurts
165 Space - Magic Fly
166 Devo - Mongoloid
167 Tubeway Army - Oh! Didn't I Say
168 Elvis Costello - Red Shoes
169 Boys - Sick On You
170 Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water
171 Mink DeVille - Spanish Stroll
172 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Suburban Relapse
173 Bryan Ferry - Tokyo Joe
174 Iggy Pop - Tonight
175 Showaddywaddy - Under The Moon Of Love
176 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Waiting In Vain
177 Dr. Feelgood - Baby Jane
178 Lurkers - Freakshow
179 Johnny Moped - Incendiary Device
180 Buzzcocks - Pulse Beat
181 Iggy Pop - Sister Midnight
182 Warsaw (Joy Division) - At A Later Date
183 David Bowie - Be My Wife
184 Drones - Bone Idol
185 Heartbreakers - Born To Lose
186 Stranglers - Bring On The Nubiles
187 Clash - Capitol Radio
188 Darts - Daddy Cool/Girl Can't Help It
189 T. Rex - Dandy In The Underworld
190 Clash - Deny
191 Cramps - Domino
192 Rezillos - Flying Saucer Attack
193 Clash - Garage Land
194 Suicide - Ghost Rider
195 Graham Parker And The Rumour - Hold Back The Night
196 Rezillos - I Can't Stand My Baby
197 Ramones - I Don't Care
198 Damned - I Feel Alright
199 Sex Pistols - I Wanna Be Me
200 Vibrators - London Girls
201 Nazareth - Love Hurts
202 Donna Summer - Love's Unkind
203 David Bowie - Low
204 Muppets - Mah Na Mah Na
205 Carly Simon - Nobody Does It Better
206 Sex Pistols - Problems
207 Kraftwerk - Radioactivity
208 Rich Kids - Rich Kids
209 Sex Pistols - Satellite
210 Barry Biggs - Sideshow
211 Iggy Pop - Sixteen
212 Japan - Stateline
213 Vibrators - Stiff Little Fingers
214 Damned - Stretcher Case Baby
215 Iggy pop - Success
216 Cramps - Sunglasses After Dark
217 Cerrone - Supernature
218 Skids - Sweet Suburbia
219 10cc - Things We Do For Love
220 Saints - This Perfect Day
221 Iggy Pop - Turn Blue
222 Cramps - TV Set
223 Queen - We Will Rock You
224 Ramones - We're A Happy Family
225 Generation X - Wild Youth
226 Ramones - Carbona Not Glue
227 Elvis Costello - Mystery Dance
228 Eater - Outside View
229 Slits - Shoplifting
230 Eddie And The Hot Rods - Teenage Depression
231 Eater - Thinking Of The USA
232 Buzzcocks - Time’s Up
233 Rezillos - (My Baby Does) Good Sculptures
234 Joe Tex - Ain't Gonna Bump No More (With No Big Fat Woman)
235 Dead Boys - All This And More
236 David Bowie - Beauty And The Beast
237 La Belle Epoque - Black Is Black
238 Heatwave - Boogie Nights
239 Runaways - Born To Be Bad
240 Damned - Born To Kill
241 Suicide - Cheree
242 Slaughter & The Dogs - Cranked Up Really High
243 Chic - Dance Dance Dance
244 Generation X - Day By Day
245 Blondie - Detroit 442
246 Sex Pistols - Did You No Wrong
247 Trammps - Disco Inferno
248 Julie Covington - Don't Cry For Me Argentina
249 Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop
250 Talking Heads - Don't Worry About The Government
251 Police - Fall Out
252 Cortinas - Fascist Dictator
253 Floaters - Float On
254 Patsy Gallant - From New York To LA
255 Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel - Here Comes The Sun
256 Chelsea - High Rise Living
257 Boys - I Don't Care
258 Sham 69 - I Don't Wanna
259 Stranglers - I Feel Like A Wog
260 Ramones - I Remember You
261 Cheap Trick - I Want You To Want Me
262 Chicago - If You Leave Me Now
263 Blondie - I'm On E
264 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Jamming
265 Brian Eno - King's Lead Hat
266 Mink DeVille - Little Girl
267 Electric Light Orchestra - Livin' Thing
268 Andrew Gold - Lonely Boy
269 Cramps - Lonesome Town
270 Talking Heads - Love Goes To Building On Fire
271 Cramps - Love Me ...
272 Wire - Mannequin
273 Ultravox - My Sex
274 Bob Marley And The Wailers - One Love / People Get Ready
275 Adam And The Ants - Plastic Surgery
276 Clash - Protex Blue
277 Television - Prove It
278 Fall - Psycho Mafia
279 John Cooper Clarke - Psycle Sluts
280 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Punk Reggae Party
281 Chelsea - Right To Work
282 Mr Big - Romeo
283 Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke
284 Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive
285 Van McCoy - The Shuffle
286 Starsky & Hutch - Theme
287 Bryan Ferry - This Is Tomorrow
288 Television - Torn Curtain
289 Japan - Unconventional
290 David Bowie - V-2 Schneider
291 Ian Dury - Wake Up And Make Love
292 Queen - We Are The Champions
293 Clash - What's My Name
294 Tubes - White Punks On Dope
295 Jam - Carnaby Street
296 Models - Freeze
297 Rings - I Wanna be Free
298 Count Bishops - I Want Candy
299 Vibrators - Into the Future
300 Banned - Little Girl
301 PUNCTURE - MUCKY PUP
302 Wayne County - Paranoia Paradise
303 Vibrators - Petrol
304 Pink Floyd - Pigs
305 Users - Sick Of You
306 New York Dolls - Stranded in the Jungle
307 Wire - Strange
308 Radiators From Space - Television Screen
309 Desperate Bicycles - The medium was tedium
310 Cock Sparrer - We love You
311 Clash - (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais
312 Clash - 48 Hours
313 David Bowie - Blackout
314 Tubeway Army - Blue Eyes
315 Stranglers - Burning Up Time
316 Cramps - Can't Hardly Stand It
317 Clash - Cheat
318 Darts - Come Back My love
319 Ultravox - Dangerous Rhythm
320 Stranglers - Dead Ringer
321 Crystal Gayle - Don't It Make M Brown Eyes Blue
322 Harold Melvin And The Bluenotes - Don't Leave Me This Way
323 Tina Charles - Dr Love
324 Fall - Dresden Dolls
325 Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers - Egyptian Reggae
326 Television - Elevation
327 Iggy Pop - Fall In Love With Me
328 Damned - Fish
329 Generation X - Gimme Some Truth
330 Clash - Hate & War
331 Dead End Kids - Have I The Right
332 Ramones - Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
333 Ramones - I Can't Give You Anything
334 Rod Stewart - I Don't Want To Talk About It
335 Damned - I Fall
336 Jam - I Need You (For Someone)
337 Stevie Wonder - I Wish
338 Fall - Industrial Estate
339 Killjoys - Johnny Won't Get To Heaven
340 ABBA - Knowing Me Knowing You
341 Motorhead - Leaving Here
342 Elvis Costello - Less Than Zero
343 Elvis Costello - Lip Service
344 Smokie - Living Next Door To Alice
345 Ramones - Locket Love
346 Bill Withers - Lovely Day
347 David Bowie - Moss Garden
348 Raped - Moving Target
349 Iggy Pop - Neighborhood Threat
350 David Bowie - Neuköln
351 Generation X - No No No
352 Ramones - Ramona
353 Swell Maps - Read About Seymour
354 Lou Reed - Rock And Roll Heart
355 Johnny & the Self Abusers (Simple Minds) - Saints And Sinners
356 David Bowie - Sense Of Doubt
357 Lurkers - Shadow
358 Nick Lowe - Shake And Pop
359 Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin
360 Fleetwood Mac - Songbird
361 David Bowie - Sons Of The Silent Age
362 Electric Light Orchestra - Telephone Line
363 David Bowie - The Secret Life Of Arabia
364 Cramps - What's Behind The Mask
365 Ramones - Why Is It Always This Way
366 Leo Sayer - You Make Me Feel Like Dancing
367 Drifters - You're More Than A Number In My Little Red Book
368 Frankie Miller - Be Good To Yourself
369 Now - Development Corporations
370 Table - Do the Standing Still
371 Jerks - Get Your Woofing Dog off Me
372 Drones - Lookalikes
373 Slits - Love and Romance
374 Some Chicken - New Religion
375 Metal Urbain - Panik
376 Larry Wallis - Police Car
377 Suburban Studs - Questions
378 Little Feat - Rocket In My Pocket
379 Culture - See Them Come
380 Desperate Bicycles - Smokescreen
381 Peter Tosh - Stepping Razor
382 Generation X - Wild Dub
383 Motors - You Beat The Hell Out of Me
384 Third World - 96° Degrees In The Shade
385 Bootsy's Rubber Band - Ahh... The Name Is Bootsy, Baby!
386 Chrome - All Data Lost
387 Patti Smith Group - Ask The Angels
388 Gladys Knight And The Pips - Baby Don't Change Your Mind
389 Blondie - Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)
390 Emotions - Best Of My Love
391 Weather Report - Birdland
392 Stranglers - Bitching
393 Linda Ronstadt - Blue Bayou
394 Mink DeVille - Cadillac Walk
395 Cabaret Voltaire - Capsules
396 Kenny Everett - Captain Kermmen (Retribution)
397 Squeeze - Cat On A Wall
398 Suicide - Che
399 Misfits - Cough Cool
400 Stranglers - Dagenham Dave
401 Future (Human League) - Dancevision
402 Future (Human League) - Disco Disaster
403 Stranglers - English Towns
404 Emerson, Lake And Palmer - Fanfare For The Common Man
405 Suicide - Frankie Teardrop
406 Deniece Williams - Free
407 Queen - Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy
408 Marvin Gaye - Got To Give It Up (Pt. 1)
409 Steely Dan - Haitian Divorce
410 Easy Cure (The Cure) - Heroin Face
411 Eagles - Hotel California
412 Leo Sayer - How Much Love
413 Dave Edmunds - I Knew The Bride
414 Ramones - I Wanna Be Well
415 Ultravox - I Want To Be A Machine
416 Snatch - I.R.T.
417 Stevie Wonder - Isn't She Lovely
418 Moments - Jack In The Box419 David Bowie - Joe The Lion
420 Boomtown Rats - Joey's On The Street Again
421 Suicide - Johnny
422 Iggy Pop & James Williamson - Kill City
423 Thin Lizzy - Killer Without A Cause
424 Billy Paul - Let 'Em In
425 AC/DC - Let There Be Rock
426 Eater - Lock It Up
427 Kiss - Love Gun
428 Pussycat - Mississippi
429 Elvis Presley - Moody Blue
430 Boston - More Than A Feeling
431 Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers - Morning Of Our Lives
432 Elvis Presley - My Way
433 ABBA - Name Of The Game
434 Smokie - Needles And Pins
435 Candi Staton - Nights On Broadway
436 999 - No Pity
437 Adverts - No Time To Be 21
438 Alessi - Oh Lori
439 Meat Loaf - Paradise By The Dash Board Light
440 Stranglers - Peasant In The Big Shitty
441 Patti Smith Group - Pumping My Heart
442 Billy Ocean - Red Light Spells Danger
443 Generation X - Rock On
444 Suicide - Rocket U.S.A.
445 Olivia Newton-John - Sam
446 Ultravox - Saturday Night In The City Of The Dead
447 Generation X - Save My Life
448 XTC - Science Friction
449 Television - See No Evil
450 Sex Pistols - Seventeen
451 Kiss - Shout It Out Loud
452 Paul Simon - Slip Slidin' Away
453 John Miles - Slow Down
454 Hot Chocolate - So You Win Again
455 Glen Campbell - Southern Nights
456 Meco - Star Wars Theme - Cantina Bans
457 Stranglers - Straighten Out
458 Sex Pistols - Submission
459 Elkie Brooks - Sunshine After The Rain
460 ABBA - Take A Chance On Me
461 Deniece Williams - That's What Friends Are For
462 Styx - The Grand Illusion
463 Queen - Tie Your Mother Down
464 Steve Gibbons Band - Tulane
465 Television - Venus
466 Slits - Vindictive
467 Elvis Presley - Way Down
468 Boz Scaggs - What Can I Say
469 Tavares - Whodunit
470 Status Quo - Wild Side Of Life
471 Rose Royce - Wishing On A Star
472 Yes - Wondrous Stories
473 Al Stewart - Year Of The Cat
474 Marilyn McCoo And Billy Davis Jr - You Don't Have To Be A Star (To Be In The Show)
475 Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing
476 Carole Bayer Sager - You're Moving Out Today
477 Ultravox - Artificial Life
478 T. Rex - Crimson Moon
479 Dickies - Hideous
480 Iggy Pop & James Williamson - I Got A Right
481 Easy Cure (The Cure) - I Want To Be Old
482 Warsaw (Joy Division) - Leaders Of Men
483 Ultravox - Life At Rainbow's End (For All The Tax Exiles On Main Street)
484 Flys - Love And A Molotov Cocktail
485 Only Ones - Lovers Of Today
486 Boys Next Door - Masturbation Generation
487 Warsaw (Joy Division) - Novelty
488 T. Rex - Celebrate Summer
489 David Soul - Don't Give Up On Us
490 Commodores - Easy
491 Giorgio Moroder - From Here To Eternity
492 Supertramp - Give A Little Bit
493 Bee Gees - Jive Talkin'
494 ABBA - Money Money Money
495 Odyssey - Native New Yorker
496 Electric Light Orchestra - Rockaria!
497 David Soul - Silver Lady
498 Boney M - Sunny
499 Showaddywaddy - When
500 Leo Sayer - When I Need You