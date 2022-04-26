Calling all punks to HiFi Club in Leeds and top 500 songs of 1977

Jubilee Tour with tributes to Sex Pistols and The Clash

1977 revisited by punks across the North with tribute bands and 45th anniversary DJ set for Jubilee Bank Holiday

Mutant Movement asked followers to vote for their favourite tracks of 1977 in preparation for a mini-tour starting in Leeds on June 2 with tribute bands Sex Pistols Exposé and The Clashed.

Both bands went down a storm at The Wardrobe three years ago and are recognised as the best tributes going, covering the back catalogue of The Clash and Sex Pistols with uncanny authenticity, Johnny Rotter even gets the crowd wound up with banter and insults!

All four dates with Grimsby, Derby and Rotherham following Leeds on consecutive nights of the extended Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend will have an after party with DJ and promoter Gary Woodhouse playing a selection of tracks from 1977 which were voted for in a huge poll (see full list below).

Tickets are available now from https://www.seetickets.com/tour/mutant-movement-jubilee-tour-2022 website.

Top 500 tracks of 1977:

1 Damned - New Rose

2 Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K.

3 Stranglers - Peaches

4 Clash - London's Burning

5 Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen

6 Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

7 David Bowie - "Heroes"

8 Jam - In The City

9 Blondie - Denis

10 Cramps - Human Fly

11 Magazine - Shot By Both Sides

12 Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

13 David Bowie - Sound And Vision

14 Clash - White Riot

15 Donna Summer - I Feel Love

16 Sex Pistols - Pretty Vacant

17 Ian Dury - Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll

18 Buzzcocks - What Do I Get?

19 Talking Heads - Psycho Killer

20 Damned - Neat Neat Neat

21 Stranglers - No More Heroes

22 Althea & Donna - Uptown Top Ranking

23 T. Rex - I Love To Boogie

24 AC/DC - Whole Lotta Rosie

25 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Love In A Void

26 Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Watching The Detectives

27 Stranglers - (Get A) Grip (On Yourself)

28 Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way

29 Sex Pistols - Holidays In The Sun

30 Jam - Modern World

31 Motorhead - Motorhead

32 X-Ray Spex - Oh Bondage Up Yours!

33 Stranglers - Go Buddy Go

34 Buzzcocks - Boredom

35 Adverts - Gary Gilmore's Eyes

36 David Bowie - Golden Years

37 Stranglers - Hanging Around

38 Sham 69 - Borstal Breakout

39 Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi

40 Penetration - Don't Dictate

41 Wire - I Am The Fly

42 Buzzcocks - Orgasm Addict

43 Iggy Pop - Passenger

44 Stranglers - Something Better Change

45 Alternative TV - Action Time Vision

46 Tom Robinson Band - 2-4-6-8 Motorway

47 Eddie And The Hot Rods - Do Anything You Wanna Do

48 Sex Pistols - Bodies

49 Ramones - Rockaway Beach

50 Ram Jam - Black Betty

51 David Bowie - Breaking Glass

52 Ramones - Do You Wanna Dance

53 Cramps - I Was A Teenage Werewolf

54 Clash - Remote Control

55 Wreckless Eric - Whole Wide World

56 X Ray Spex - I am a Cliché

57 Adam And The Ants - Deutscher Girls

58 Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

59 Iggy Pop - Nightclubbing

60 Sex Pistols - No Feelings

61 Sex Pistols - No Fun

62 Clash - Police & Thieves

63 Ramones - Suzy Is A Headbanger

64 Kraftwerk - Trans Europe Express

65 Generation X - Your Generaton

66 Devo - [I Can't Get No] Satisfaction

67 Lou Reed - White Light/White Heat

68 Blondie - (I'm Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear

69 Clash - Janie Jones

70 New York Dolls - Jet Boy

71 Boney M - Ma Baker

72 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Metal Postcard

73 Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill

74 Queen - Somebody To Love

75 Cramps - Surfin' Bird

76 Fleetwood Mac - The Chain

77 Cramps - The Way I Walk

78 Electric Light Orchestra - Wild West Hero

79 Ian Dury - Sweet Gene Vincent

80 Elvis Costello - Alison

81 Clash - Career Opportunities

82 Ian Dury - Clevor Trever

83 Clash - I'm So Bored With The U.S.A.

84 Boomtown Rats - Mary Of The 4th Form

85 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Mirage

86 Sex Pistols - New York

87 Elvis Costello - Radio Radio

88 Blondie - Rip Her To Shreds

89 Cramps - Strychnine

90 X-Ray Spex - The Day the World Turned Day-Glo

91 Slaughter & The Dogs - Where Have All The Boot Boys Gone

92 Ultravox - Young Savage

93 Clash - 1977

94 Vibrators - Baby Baby

95 Motors - Dancing The Night Away

96 Stranglers - London Lady

97 Ultravox - Rockwrok

98 Buzzcocks - Whatever Happened To

99 Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell

100 Clash - Complete Control

01 Thin Lizzy - Dancin' In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In It's Spotlight)

102 Sex Pistols - EMI Unlimited Edition

103 Chic - Everybody Dance

104 Ultravox - Hiroshima Mon Amour

105 Devo - Jocko Homo

106 Sex Pistols - Liar

107 Magazine - Motorcade

108 Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky

109 Tubeway Army - My Shadow In Vain

110 Elkie Brooks - Pearl's A Singer

111 Junior Murvin - Police & Thieves

112 Generation X - Ready Steady Go

113 Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers - Roadrunner

114 Ramones - Surfin' Bird

115 Ramones - Swallow My Pride

116 Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman

117 Ramones - Teen Age Lobotomy

118 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Three Little Birds

119 Electric Light Orchestra - Turn To Stone

120 Baccara - Yes Sir I Can Boogie

121 Jam - Away From The Numbers

122 Ramones - Pinhead

123 Saints - (I'm) Stranded

124 Jam - All Around The World

125 Ian Dury - Billericay Dickie

126 Buzzcocks - Breakdown

127 Rose Royce - Car Wash

128 Elvis Costello - Chelsea

129 Iggy Pop - China Girl

130 Ramones - Cretin Hop

131 Boney M - Daddy Cool

132 Adam And The Ants - Dirk Wears White Socks

133 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Exodus

134 Boys - First Time

135 Wayne County - F*ck Off

136 999 - I'm Alive

137 Sweet - Love is Like Oxygen

138 Television - Marquee Moon

139 Kraftwerk - Showroom Dummies

140 Dead Boys - Sonic Reducer

141 Meat Loaf - Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad

142 Warsaw (Joy Division) - Warsaw

143 Adverts - Bored Teenagers

144 Patti Smith Group - Gloria

145 Buzzcocks - Love Battery

146 Adverts - One Chord Wonders

147 New York Dolls - Trash

148 Wire - 12XU

149 Adam And The Ants - Beat My Guest

150 Richard Hell & The Voidoids - Blank Generation

151 Carpenters - Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft

152 Heartbreakers - Chinese Rocks

153 Thin Lizzy - Don't Believe A Word

154 Thelma Houston - Don't Leave Me This Way

155 Damned - Fan Club

156 Rod Stewart - First Cut Is The Deepest

157 10cc - Good Morning Judge

158 Alternative TV - How Much Longer

159 Yvonne Elliman - If I Can't Have You

160 Grace Jones - La Vie En Rose

161 Boz Scaggs - Lido Shuffle

162 Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Like A Hurricane

163 Boomtown Rats - Lookin' After Number One

164 Richard Hell & The Voidoids - Love Comes In Spurts

165 Space - Magic Fly

166 Devo - Mongoloid

167 Tubeway Army - Oh! Didn't I Say

168 Elvis Costello - Red Shoes

169 Boys - Sick On You

170 Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water

171 Mink DeVille - Spanish Stroll

172 Siouxsie & the Banshees - Suburban Relapse

173 Bryan Ferry - Tokyo Joe

174 Iggy Pop - Tonight

175 Showaddywaddy - Under The Moon Of Love

176 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Waiting In Vain

177 Dr. Feelgood - Baby Jane

178 Lurkers - Freakshow

179 Johnny Moped - Incendiary Device

180 Buzzcocks - Pulse Beat

181 Iggy Pop - Sister Midnight

182 Warsaw (Joy Division) - At A Later Date

183 David Bowie - Be My Wife

184 Drones - Bone Idol

185 Heartbreakers - Born To Lose

186 Stranglers - Bring On The Nubiles

187 Clash - Capitol Radio

188 Darts - Daddy Cool/Girl Can't Help It

189 T. Rex - Dandy In The Underworld

190 Clash - Deny

191 Cramps - Domino

192 Rezillos - Flying Saucer Attack

193 Clash - Garage Land

194 Suicide - Ghost Rider

195 Graham Parker And The Rumour - Hold Back The Night

196 Rezillos - I Can't Stand My Baby

197 Ramones - I Don't Care

198 Damned - I Feel Alright

199 Sex Pistols - I Wanna Be Me

200 Vibrators - London Girls

201 Nazareth - Love Hurts

202 Donna Summer - Love's Unkind

203 David Bowie - Low

204 Muppets - Mah Na Mah Na

205 Carly Simon - Nobody Does It Better

206 Sex Pistols - Problems

207 Kraftwerk - Radioactivity

208 Rich Kids - Rich Kids

209 Sex Pistols - Satellite

210 Barry Biggs - Sideshow

211 Iggy Pop - Sixteen

212 Japan - Stateline

213 Vibrators - Stiff Little Fingers

214 Damned - Stretcher Case Baby

215 Iggy pop - Success

216 Cramps - Sunglasses After Dark

217 Cerrone - Supernature

218 Skids - Sweet Suburbia

219 10cc - Things We Do For Love

220 Saints - This Perfect Day

221 Iggy Pop - Turn Blue

222 Cramps - TV Set

223 Queen - We Will Rock You

224 Ramones - We're A Happy Family

225 Generation X - Wild Youth

226 Ramones - Carbona Not Glue

227 Elvis Costello - Mystery Dance

228 Eater - Outside View

229 Slits - Shoplifting

230 Eddie And The Hot Rods - Teenage Depression

231 Eater - Thinking Of The USA

232 Buzzcocks - Time’s Up

233 Rezillos - (My Baby Does) Good Sculptures

234 Joe Tex - Ain't Gonna Bump No More (With No Big Fat Woman)

235 Dead Boys - All This And More

236 David Bowie - Beauty And The Beast

237 La Belle Epoque - Black Is Black

238 Heatwave - Boogie Nights

239 Runaways - Born To Be Bad

240 Damned - Born To Kill

241 Suicide - Cheree

242 Slaughter & The Dogs - Cranked Up Really High

243 Chic - Dance Dance Dance

244 Generation X - Day By Day

245 Blondie - Detroit 442

246 Sex Pistols - Did You No Wrong

247 Trammps - Disco Inferno

248 Julie Covington - Don't Cry For Me Argentina

249 Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop

250 Talking Heads - Don't Worry About The Government

251 Police - Fall Out

252 Cortinas - Fascist Dictator

253 Floaters - Float On

254 Patsy Gallant - From New York To LA

255 Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel - Here Comes The Sun

256 Chelsea - High Rise Living

257 Boys - I Don't Care

258 Sham 69 - I Don't Wanna

259 Stranglers - I Feel Like A Wog

260 Ramones - I Remember You

261 Cheap Trick - I Want You To Want Me

262 Chicago - If You Leave Me Now

263 Blondie - I'm On E

264 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Jamming

265 Brian Eno - King's Lead Hat

266 Mink DeVille - Little Girl

267 Electric Light Orchestra - Livin' Thing

268 Andrew Gold - Lonely Boy

269 Cramps - Lonesome Town

270 Talking Heads - Love Goes To Building On Fire

271 Cramps - Love Me ...

272 Wire - Mannequin

273 Ultravox - My Sex

274 Bob Marley And The Wailers - One Love / People Get Ready

275 Adam And The Ants - Plastic Surgery

276 Clash - Protex Blue

277 Television - Prove It

278 Fall - Psycho Mafia

279 John Cooper Clarke - Psycle Sluts

280 Bob Marley And The Wailers - Punk Reggae Party

281 Chelsea - Right To Work

282 Mr Big - Romeo

283 Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke

284 Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive

285 Van McCoy - The Shuffle

286 Starsky & Hutch - Theme

287 Bryan Ferry - This Is Tomorrow

288 Television - Torn Curtain

289 Japan - Unconventional

290 David Bowie - V-2 Schneider

291 Ian Dury - Wake Up And Make Love

292 Queen - We Are The Champions

293 Clash - What's My Name

294 Tubes - White Punks On Dope

295 Jam - Carnaby Street

296 Models - Freeze

297 Rings - I Wanna be Free

298 Count Bishops - I Want Candy

299 Vibrators - Into the Future

300 Banned - Little Girl

301 PUNCTURE - MUCKY PUP

302 Wayne County - Paranoia Paradise

303 Vibrators - Petrol

304 Pink Floyd - Pigs

305 Users - Sick Of You

306 New York Dolls - Stranded in the Jungle

307 Wire - Strange

308 Radiators From Space - Television Screen

309 Desperate Bicycles - The medium was tedium

310 Cock Sparrer - We love You

311 Clash - (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais

312 Clash - 48 Hours

313 David Bowie - Blackout

314 Tubeway Army - Blue Eyes

315 Stranglers - Burning Up Time

316 Cramps - Can't Hardly Stand It

317 Clash - Cheat

318 Darts - Come Back My love

319 Ultravox - Dangerous Rhythm

320 Stranglers - Dead Ringer

321 Crystal Gayle - Don't It Make M Brown Eyes Blue

322 Harold Melvin And The Bluenotes - Don't Leave Me This Way

323 Tina Charles - Dr Love

324 Fall - Dresden Dolls

325 Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers - Egyptian Reggae

326 Television - Elevation

327 Iggy Pop - Fall In Love With Me

328 Damned - Fish

329 Generation X - Gimme Some Truth

330 Clash - Hate & War

331 Dead End Kids - Have I The Right

332 Ramones - Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

333 Ramones - I Can't Give You Anything

334 Rod Stewart - I Don't Want To Talk About It

335 Damned - I Fall

336 Jam - I Need You (For Someone)

337 Stevie Wonder - I Wish

338 Fall - Industrial Estate

339 Killjoys - Johnny Won't Get To Heaven

340 ABBA - Knowing Me Knowing You

341 Motorhead - Leaving Here

342 Elvis Costello - Less Than Zero

343 Elvis Costello - Lip Service

344 Smokie - Living Next Door To Alice

345 Ramones - Locket Love

346 Bill Withers - Lovely Day

347 David Bowie - Moss Garden

348 Raped - Moving Target

349 Iggy Pop - Neighborhood Threat

350 David Bowie - Neuköln

351 Generation X - No No No

352 Ramones - Ramona

353 Swell Maps - Read About Seymour

354 Lou Reed - Rock And Roll Heart

355 Johnny & the Self Abusers (Simple Minds) - Saints And Sinners

356 David Bowie - Sense Of Doubt

357 Lurkers - Shadow

358 Nick Lowe - Shake And Pop

359 Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin

360 Fleetwood Mac - Songbird

361 David Bowie - Sons Of The Silent Age

362 Electric Light Orchestra - Telephone Line

363 David Bowie - The Secret Life Of Arabia

364 Cramps - What's Behind The Mask

365 Ramones - Why Is It Always This Way

366 Leo Sayer - You Make Me Feel Like Dancing

367 Drifters - You're More Than A Number In My Little Red Book

368 Frankie Miller - Be Good To Yourself

369 Now - Development Corporations

370 Table - Do the Standing Still

371 Jerks - Get Your Woofing Dog off Me

372 Drones - Lookalikes

373 Slits - Love and Romance

374 Some Chicken - New Religion

375 Metal Urbain - Panik

376 Larry Wallis - Police Car

377 Suburban Studs - Questions

378 Little Feat - Rocket In My Pocket

379 Culture - See Them Come

380 Desperate Bicycles - Smokescreen

381 Peter Tosh - Stepping Razor

382 Generation X - Wild Dub

383 Motors - You Beat The Hell Out of Me

384 Third World - 96° Degrees In The Shade

385 Bootsy's Rubber Band - Ahh... The Name Is Bootsy, Baby!

386 Chrome - All Data Lost

387 Patti Smith Group - Ask The Angels

388 Gladys Knight And The Pips - Baby Don't Change Your Mind

389 Blondie - Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)

390 Emotions - Best Of My Love

391 Weather Report - Birdland

392 Stranglers - Bitching

393 Linda Ronstadt - Blue Bayou

394 Mink DeVille - Cadillac Walk

395 Cabaret Voltaire - Capsules

396 Kenny Everett - Captain Kermmen (Retribution)

397 Squeeze - Cat On A Wall

398 Suicide - Che

399 Misfits - Cough Cool

400 Stranglers - Dagenham Dave

401 Future (Human League) - Dancevision

402 Future (Human League) - Disco Disaster

403 Stranglers - English Towns

404 Emerson, Lake And Palmer - Fanfare For The Common Man

405 Suicide - Frankie Teardrop

406 Deniece Williams - Free

407 Queen - Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy

408 Marvin Gaye - Got To Give It Up (Pt. 1)

409 Steely Dan - Haitian Divorce

410 Easy Cure (The Cure) - Heroin Face

411 Eagles - Hotel California

412 Leo Sayer - How Much Love

413 Dave Edmunds - I Knew The Bride

414 Ramones - I Wanna Be Well

415 Ultravox - I Want To Be A Machine

416 Snatch - I.R.T.

417 Stevie Wonder - Isn't She Lovely

418 Moments - Jack In The Box419 David Bowie - Joe The Lion

420 Boomtown Rats - Joey's On The Street Again

421 Suicide - Johnny

422 Iggy Pop & James Williamson - Kill City

423 Thin Lizzy - Killer Without A Cause

424 Billy Paul - Let 'Em In

425 AC/DC - Let There Be Rock

426 Eater - Lock It Up

427 Kiss - Love Gun

428 Pussycat - Mississippi

429 Elvis Presley - Moody Blue

430 Boston - More Than A Feeling

431 Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers - Morning Of Our Lives

432 Elvis Presley - My Way

433 ABBA - Name Of The Game

434 Smokie - Needles And Pins

435 Candi Staton - Nights On Broadway

436 999 - No Pity

437 Adverts - No Time To Be 21

438 Alessi - Oh Lori

439 Meat Loaf - Paradise By The Dash Board Light

440 Stranglers - Peasant In The Big Shitty

441 Patti Smith Group - Pumping My Heart

442 Billy Ocean - Red Light Spells Danger

443 Generation X - Rock On

444 Suicide - Rocket U.S.A.

445 Olivia Newton-John - Sam

446 Ultravox - Saturday Night In The City Of The Dead

447 Generation X - Save My Life

448 XTC - Science Friction

449 Television - See No Evil

450 Sex Pistols - Seventeen

451 Kiss - Shout It Out Loud

452 Paul Simon - Slip Slidin' Away

453 John Miles - Slow Down

454 Hot Chocolate - So You Win Again

455 Glen Campbell - Southern Nights

456 Meco - Star Wars Theme - Cantina Bans

457 Stranglers - Straighten Out

458 Sex Pistols - Submission

459 Elkie Brooks - Sunshine After The Rain

460 ABBA - Take A Chance On Me

461 Deniece Williams - That's What Friends Are For

462 Styx - The Grand Illusion

463 Queen - Tie Your Mother Down

464 Steve Gibbons Band - Tulane

465 Television - Venus

466 Slits - Vindictive

467 Elvis Presley - Way Down

468 Boz Scaggs - What Can I Say

469 Tavares - Whodunit

470 Status Quo - Wild Side Of Life

471 Rose Royce - Wishing On A Star

472 Yes - Wondrous Stories

473 Al Stewart - Year Of The Cat

474 Marilyn McCoo And Billy Davis Jr - You Don't Have To Be A Star (To Be In The Show)

475 Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing

476 Carole Bayer Sager - You're Moving Out Today

477 Ultravox - Artificial Life

478 T. Rex - Crimson Moon

479 Dickies - Hideous

480 Iggy Pop & James Williamson - I Got A Right

481 Easy Cure (The Cure) - I Want To Be Old

482 Warsaw (Joy Division) - Leaders Of Men

483 Ultravox - Life At Rainbow's End (For All The Tax Exiles On Main Street)

484 Flys - Love And A Molotov Cocktail

485 Only Ones - Lovers Of Today

486 Boys Next Door - Masturbation Generation

487 Warsaw (Joy Division) - Novelty

488 T. Rex - Celebrate Summer

489 David Soul - Don't Give Up On Us

490 Commodores - Easy

491 Giorgio Moroder - From Here To Eternity

492 Supertramp - Give A Little Bit

493 Bee Gees - Jive Talkin'

494 ABBA - Money Money Money

495 Odyssey - Native New Yorker

496 Electric Light Orchestra - Rockaria!

497 David Soul - Silver Lady

498 Boney M - Sunny

499 Showaddywaddy - When