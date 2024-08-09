Call for Al Fresco dining: 47% of Leeds workers fail to get any fresh air at lunchtime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

• 62% of people in Leeds are stuck in a ‘meal deal rut’ • 20% cite poor weather as reason for their lunchtime dissatisfaction

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the summer sun finally shining, getting outside and embracing an al fresco lunch is top of mind for many Leeds workers. But despite the green spaces and lunch offers in town, 53% of office workers still find themselves eating at their desks, missing out on the chance to recharge and rejuvenate.

The study, commissioned by Leeds-based leisure destination, The Light, revealed that 57% of workers admit to taking short lunch breaks (less than 30 minutes) a couple of times a week, leaving little time to enjoy a proper meal and a break from screen time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking a break from your desk has numerous benefits. 61% of workers agree that stepping away from their workspace at lunch improves productivity upon their return. Enjoying a nutritious meal can positively impact physical wellness, with 33% of workers noting that a non-nutritious lunch can lead to headaches and other discomforts.

Peter Butterworth, Dietitian and Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Dietetics at Leeds Beckett University, emphasizes the importance of reclaiming the lunch break:

"There are clear benefits to supplementing the body with optimal nutrition at lunchtime, particularly if this is the busiest time of the day. A healthy, balanced lunch is not just important for physical needs, but also to reenergize the brain when hunger pangs increase, and concentration levels reduce.

“Taking a proper break to engage in a social catch-up with colleagues acts like a reboot for the brain, helping to tackle the second half of the day with renewed energy."

The Light at the End of the Tunnel...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Light is on a mission to encourage Leeds dwellers to transform their lunch breaks into a time of enjoyment and rejuvenation. Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light, is passionate about this initiative:

"Your lunch break is more than just a meal; it's an opportunity to recharge and rejuvenate. We want to encourage Leeds workers to step outside the office and enjoy the warmer weather, for a boost to both their happiness and productivity levels.

“Going out for lunch doesn’t have to break the bank either – there are many summer dining offers available at many restaurants and cafes this summer, suitable for a range of budgets."

Check out these summer lunchtime offers:

Tamatanga are currently offering a delicious daytime lunch deal of a drink and a curry bowl for £15

Miller & Carter have a fixed price lunch menu where you can get two delicious courses from as little as £16.25

Fleur’s set lunch menu offers a lunch main and a drink from as little as £12.95

Prezzo are currently offering a kids eat free all summer deal. Working from home? Why not pop out for an hour at lunch to take them for a delicious, free meal.

Bagel Factory are currently offering a platter order deal. You can order a selection of delicious bagels directly to your office for you and your coworkers. Simply place the order by 5pm for next day delivery the following day.