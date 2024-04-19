Watch as brazen burglars sign football shirts during Burton Albion FC club raid at Pirelli Stadium
In the bizarre video, one of the masked yobs spots a first team shirt on a table and takes a pen to write his initials on the front. A spokesperson for Burton Albion FC said the other two also signed the shirt. The three burglars also walked off with players’ personal possessions - and protein bars!
The League One club released CCTV of the raiders roaming the dressing room and players' tunnel at the Pirelli stadium on Sunday 14 April, 2024 - the day after the team won 2-1 away against Stevenage FC. After taking valuables from the dressing room, they escaped by walking across the pitch.
Footage also shows them taunting security guards as they scrambled on a wall by the ground an hour before the burglary. Stadium manager Ben Robinson said: "The things they've taken - it's not as if they can make any money from it. For me it's a bit more personal, and pointless. Signed merchandise was also defaced. They're obviously not very nice people. They've got no respect for the club and people in general."
