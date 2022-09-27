The new cipher for King Charles III , which will be used on government buildings, state documents and some post boxes, has been revealed by Buckingham Palace .

The new monarch chose the monogram ‘CIIIR’, including a C for Charles and R for Rex, the Latin word for king, from designs by the College of Arms.

The cipher will be used on items such as coins, stamps, passports, uniforms and ‘franking mail’ - a prepaid postage option printed directly on an envelope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish version of the cipher will feature the Scottish coat of arms.

The new monarch chose the monogram ‘CIIIR’, including a C for Charles and R for Rex, the Latin word for king, from designs by the College of Arms.

Buckingham Palace’s Court Post Office, which handles about 200,000 mail items per year, will frank the first items of mail with the king’s cipher today (Tuesday, September 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s cipher, EIIR, stood for Elizabeth II ‘Regina’, the Latin word for queen, and included a stylized version of St. Edward’s crown.

Buckingham Palace said the decision to replace ciphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations - and the process will be gradual.

When will coins, banknotes and stamps change?

The Royal Mint estimates that there are 27 billion coins bearing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait that will be in circulation ‘for many years to come’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer of The Royal Mint, said: “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.

“This means the coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the UK for many years to come.”

King Charles III follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it travels inside Windsor Castle on September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamps bearing King Charles III’s portrait will go into circulation when current stock has sold out, the Royal Mail confirmed.

While the Bank of England said that banknotes bearing the king’s likeness are expected to enter circulation in 2024.

Meanwhile, all existing stamps and currency with the Queen’s image will remain valid.