Brits have turned to a cuppa for these 20 reasons

The top 20 moments we turn to a cuppa include when solving a problem, settling down in front of the TV - and nursing a hangover.

Research of 2,000 adults discovered a cup of tea is often present as we progress throughout our day - from the moment we wake up to kick start the morning and after a stressful day, as well as after suffering a bereavement, following an argument and to cure a hangover.

Consuming an average of three cups a day, 64 per cent of tea drinkers think sipping on a brew can be a mindful moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And getting a boost of positivity (32 per cent), clearing their mind (31 per cent) and a burst of motivation (21 per cent) are among the reasons for enjoying a cuppa.

The research was commissioned by PG Tips to mark the launch of its advert with Top Boy star Ashley Walters, Mercury Prize winning Ezra Collective and Oscar-winning director Sir Steve McQueen.

Ashley Walters, who overcomes self-doubt and finds inner courage over a cup of tea in the advert, said: “We’ve all grown up with tea being a big part of our lives, marking every occasion from starting the day to a family celebration.

"For me, enjoying a cuppa is an opportunity to pause, re-gather, re-energise and focus. We want to redefine the break as just that - a moment to notice your busy brain, to brew a cup of the good stuff, and from the first sip start to process, prioritise and mentally manage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Walters says a cuppa is the perfect opportunity to pause, re-gather and re-focus

The perfect pick-me-up

The research revealed 42 per cent find themselves needing to take breaks to clear their head, with 32 per cent claiming a busy mind makes them struggle to unpick their issues.

As a result, 69 per cent of tea sippers find a cuppa is just what they need when they have a problem to solve.

With 22 per cent of these saying a brew allows them to figure out solutions as it gives them the capacity to think – a key factor to everyday progress.

Conducted via OnePoll, the poll also revealed 38 per cent opt for a cuppa to help regroup their thoughts, more than would reach for a coffee (32 per cent), turn to a friend (25 per cent) or journal (11 per cent) in the same scenario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emerged 48 per cent will feel refreshed post tea break, with 26 per cent feeling happy and 23 per cent uplifted.

A spokesperson for PG Tips added: “We would agree with the seven in 10 who say tea is just what you need when you have to take some time out to solve a problem – in fact, a cup of tea brings a moment to pause with a fresh perspective.

“Above all, it’s about community and connecting with those around you.”

Top 20 occasions Brits turn to a cup of tea