The British man, 42, was pulled unconscious from the seafloor by friends after slipping beneath the surface, sparking a frantic search to find him, according to local media. The incident took place in the Finikoudes area in Larnaca on Monday (July 24).

Minutes after the unnamed man disappeared from view, his friends found him lifeless on the seabed and brought him to shore. He was given first aid at the scene, but was sadly unresponsive.

According to police, the man was a resident of the nearby village Mazotos. After being pulled ashore, he was taken to the Larnaca general hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today, Tuesday, July 25, to establish a cause of death. Finikoudes Beach is one of the most famous beaches in southern Cyprus and is renowned for its famous promenade.

The popular tourist destination is well known for its beautiful, sandy beach and for its vibrant atmosphere, as well as a number of bars, cafes and water sports activities on offer.

Finikoudes beach, Cyprus