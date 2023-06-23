A British man has drowned while swimming on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca after his partner saw him floating in the water. It is thought that lifeguards brought the 62-year-old out of the water and emergency services spent almost an hour trying to revive him on Thursday (June 22).

However, the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. A sound told The Mirror his partner alerted lifeguards after seeing him ‘floating’ in the water. One person said: “She saw him floating in the water after he went for a swim. Lifeguards pulled him out of the water and tried to revive him before emergency responders took over when they arrived.”

The incident happened at the holiday resort of Puerto Pollensa in the north-east of Majorca, Spain. The area is popular with British holidaymakers and many who have second homes in the area.

Puerto Pollensa