The BRIT Awards returns to ITV this weekend where you can expect controversy, memorable performances, and a fair few drunk celebrities. Mo Gilligan will host the show yet again from the O2 Arena in London.

Harry Styles and Wet Leg scored four nominations each while Stormzy, The 1975, Cat Burns and Fred again… are also in the running to win big with three nods each. The ceremony will take place on a weekend for the first time ever.

When the nominations for the awards show were announced, the BRITS faced backlash over its failure to recognise any women for artist of the year. The BRITS decided to favour a genderless category for best artist of the year but the shortlist ended up being more gender-limited than before.

A Brits spokesperson admitted the outcome was “disappointing” but that 2022 "saw fewer high-profile women artists in cycle with major releases”. Here’s everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards and how to watch it on TV.

When is the BRIT Awards 2023?

This year’s BRIT Awards show will be broadcast from 8.30pm on Saturday, 11 February.

BRIT Awards 2023 tickets

General sale tickets for BRIT Awards 2023 have sold out but there are still terrace tickets available at the AXS website .

What channel is the BRIT Awards 2023

The BRIT Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 at 8.30pm on Saturday, 11 February. You can follow it live or catch-up after it airs by visiting the ITVX website.

Full list of BRIT Awards 2023 nominees

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again... - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles won album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. (Getty Images)

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept Best Pop Duo/Group (Getty)

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

Kendrick Lamar delivered a stunning headline set on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage this year - and also features highly on many 'best of 2022' lists.

International song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Wet Leg pose with the awards for Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B