'It's really overwhelming to see how many people Brad's life touched'

'Thank you from the bottom of my heart'.

That was the message to Sunderland fans from Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma after last night's SAFC match against Watford.

Fans showed their love for Bradley by singing his name, clapping, and unfurling a huge banner.

Fans at the Sunderland match against Watford.

'I had tears rolling down my face but they were happy tears'

Gemma admitted she 'had tears rolling down my face, but these were happy tears.

"It's really overwhelming to see how many people Brad's life touched and how many people are still supporting him and his legacy. Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart."

Gemma added: "Wow, last night at the Sunderland vs Watford game the fans really showed how much Brad was loved.

Gemma Lowery

'My heart could have burst with pride'

"Before the game there was a big surfer flag. Thank you to the Spirit of 37 for organising that.

"At the 6th minute, everyone in the stadium clapped and some sang 'there's only one Bradley Lowery'.

"My heart could have burst with pride."

Gemma's heartfelt message comes after an emotional week.

Pictures circulated on X, formerly Twitter, showing two men laughing at Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium, with one of them – Houghton – holding up a picture of Bradley to the camera.

He has been told that all options including jail remain open when he is sentenced next month.

So much love for Bradley

Since then, there has been an outpouring of love for Bradley's family and the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The Foundation is building a holiday home for sick children in Bradley's memory.

Gemma Lowery at the site where the holiday home is being built.

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

How you can support poorly children

Since then, the Foundation has supported other poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.