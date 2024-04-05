Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BOOKY is a new podcast series aimed at book-lovers and budding writers. Each episode will see host Nicola Adam chat to different authors from across the genres and across the UK and ask them to spill the tea on their journey to publication - warts and all. The pod is available across all your preferred podcast providers.

There’s no literary snobbery at BOOKY; all genres are welcomed in fiction and non-fiction and it’s a friendly place to be, whether you read a book a day or a year, and whatever stage or age you may be on your writing journey.

We travel from Scotland to Brighton, from Cumbria to the Cotswolds as we talk to those authors who have broken through into the industry. They share their highs and their lows, their vital advice and learned experience, and it’s guaranteed you’ll have a smile with them.

Milly Johnson

This episode’s starring author is the irrepressible Milly Johnson. Hailing from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, Milly is one of the top 10 female authors in the UK and has sold a remarkable three million books. The one-time winner of Come Dine with me - Barnsley edition - Milly does not shy away from difficult subject matters but ultimately celebrates friendship and female community - as well as supporting northern writers. In BOOKY, she shared her circuitous path to publication and how she developed her craft. Her 21st novel, The Happiest Ever After, is out now.

Next time author Joanna Nadin, author of children’s and adult literary fiction and a former Richard and Judy book club pick, will star on the pod. She has an anecdote about her time working at Parliament for a certain former Prime Minister you’ll not want to miss!