B&M store closures: Handful of stores shutting their doors this month - full list including Cheshire & Bolton

B&M is shutting multiple stores this year, with three further branches set to close for good in May - but it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the retailer.

By Sophie Wills
Published 1st May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read

B&M is shutting three stores this month - the latest in its string of high street closures. The budget retailer has announced its Bishop Auckland branch will close for good on Friday (May 5).

B&M will then pull the shutters down on its Widnes store for the final time on May 17 before relocating it to a new site on May 24. Finally, the chain will say goodbye to its Burnden Retail Park store in Bolton on May 24.

It comes after B&M already shut five of its stores for good this year.

B&M store closures - full list

These are all the B&M stores which have closed this year so far or will be shutting their doors for good in May.

  • Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - CLOSED on February 25
  • Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - CLOSED on March 4
  • Boucher Road, Belfast - CLOSED on March 26
  • Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - CLOSED on March 26
  • Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED on March 29
  • Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 5
  • Widnes, Cheshire - May 17
  • Burden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24

The good news for B&M fans is the reasons for most of the closures are linked to new store openings. The Stockton store in the Castlegate Shopping Centre has been relocated to a bigger unit, for example.

The store in Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland, was also moved over to a new site over to the Glencairn Retail Park. But the store in Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Bristol closed because there are plans to demolish the shopping centre.

B&M is shutting multiple stores this year, with three further branches set to down shutters for good in May - but it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the discount retailer.

B&M will also open or re-launch six new stores this year:

  • Leven - April 29 (re-launch)
  • Armagh - May 5 (re-launch)
  • Widnes - May 24
  • Fforestfach - May 26
  • Jarrow - May 27 (re-launch)
  • Fazakerley - May 31
