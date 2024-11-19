Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, parents and carers might be getting a head start on shopping for Christmas tech in the Black Friday sales. NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager Gail Sayles offers some advice for anyone giving their child an online device this Christmas.

If children are receiving devices like mobile phones, laptops or tablets which can give them direct access to the online world, it is vital parents are aware of the potential dangers that come with the gift.

The internet can be a wonderful place for children with its ability to educate, inform and entertain, but it is important to remember it can be a gateway for online bullying, child abuse and exploitation. It can also offer young people access to unsuitable content on social media, which can impact a child’s mental health and well-being.

The NSPCC works tirelessly across the country to share vital information with parents, carers, professionals and children which can help keep them safer online, and here in Yorkshire there are online safety campaigns running with partners in Leeds and Doncaster.

Black Friday and online safety advice from the NSPCC in Yorkshire

Doncaster Safety Net is a 12-month multi-agency campaign, while in Leeds, partners include broadband provider Plus Net and West Yorkshire Police.

Both campaigns are offering support and advice to professionals, parents and children across the region, and reminding parents that while there are many benefits to children being online, there are also potential risks.

If you’re buying tech for a child this Black Friday, before they start exploring the online world, consider these things when you talk with your child about what they're doing online:

· What are they seeing? Whether it’s a game, an app or YouTube – have they seen any inappropriate content, and if so, how did it make them feel?

· Who are they talking to? Ask about the friends they’re playing or communicating with. Do they talk to people they haven't met in real life?

· Has their behaviour changed? What’s their behaviour when using apps or playing games? Do they feel anxious? Or when they lose a game, do they feel angry?

The NSPCC website has a huge amount of advice dedicated to protecting children online, including a wealth of tips and advice for children including pages dedicated to staying safe online, mobile phone safety, social media and more.

To find out more about the Doncaster Safety Net campaign go to www.dscp.org.uk/parents-carers or email [email protected]

For more information about the Leeds Online Safety Campaign, go to https://wearechildfriendlyleeds.com/2024/06/12/leeds-online-safety-campaign-with-nspcc/

Children can also contact our Childline counsellors on 0800 1111 at any time if they have any fears or worries about the online world this festive period.