Calling all theatre fans, Big Night Of Musicals is set to return to BBC this month. The 2023 edition promises performances from some of the most beloved musicals across the West End.

The show is set to feature an evening of musical entertainment jam-packed with performances from Matilda The Musical to Wicked. As well as some classic West End productions, the show will also see the casts of Newsies, Ain’t Too Proud and The King And I take to the stage.

Following the debut of Big Night Of Musicals last year, the show was confirmed to return to our screens for a second time in January . Like the 2022 show, comedian and presenter Jason Manford will once again be helming the musical bonanza.

While the show’s return was confirmed at the start of this year, more details have now emerged. We take a look at what musical fans are in for with this year’s show and when exactly Big Night Of Musicals 2023 will air.

When will Big Night Of Musicals air on BBC?

The National Lottery’s Big Night Of Musicals will be broadcast to TV audiences next Saturday, March 25 on BBC One. While the musical themed bonanza is scheduled to air on our screens next weekend, the show was actually filmed last month.

Taking to the AO Arena in Manchester stage performers from across the world of musical theatre put on a show at the venue on February 27.Following its initial broadcast on BBC One, musical fans will be able to replay their favourite performances on BBC Sounds where it will be available for 30 days after.

What can musical fans expect from Big Night Of Musicals 2023?

When the 2023 edition of the Big Night Of Musicals was announced in January the musical themed evening was described to be a 90-minute programme with 13 performances from the top West End and touring shows.

At the time, the confirmed productions set to take the stage included We Will Rock You The Musical, Wicked, Matilda The Musical, Newsies, Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland tour, Six The Musical, Ain’t Too Proud, The Bodyguard The Musical, and The King And I.

It has since been revealed that the casts of Hamilton, Mamma Mia! and Les Misérableswill also be performing with the show also set to feature a behind the scenes look at Heathers: The Musical’s touring production too.

As well as stars from some of the West End’s biggest productions, familiar faces including Call The Midwife star Helen George and musical veteran Michael Ball will also take to the stage.

George will perform alongside the cast of The King and I. While the actress is known for her role as Trixie on Call The Midwife, she is no stranger to theatre and has received critical acclaim for some of her past performances. George’s feature in The King and I was announced in January of this year with the star making her debut on stage in February.

