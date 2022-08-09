BBC’s long running show Eastenders will see a recast this week .

This as the company bosses announce that Ellie Dadd will take over from Abbie Burke as the new actress of Jack Branning’s daughter Amy Mitchell.

This isn’t the first time Amy Mitchell is recast. Jack Branning’s daughter has been portrayed by five different actresses, with the latest, Abbie Burke, having had the role since 2014.

An EastEnders insider told Metro: ‘The recast decision is one that happens a lot with actors playing children growing up on soaps, as more adult storylines come into play.

‘There are some significant storylines ahead for Amy; the decision was not any reflection on Abbie, who is much loved among the cast and crew at EastEnders.’

The latest name to play Amy Mitchell is Ellie Dadd.

Who is Ellie Dadd and what has she been in before?

Ellie Dadd is relatively new on television, and Eastenders is her second major production, having previously appeared on BBC’s Silent Witness in 2020.

On her Instagram, she announced the role with a picture of the Albert Square sign writing: ‘After 2 months of filming I am finally able to announce that I will be joining the cast of @bbceastenders as Amy Mitchell. It all feels like a dream and I can’t thank everyone at eastenders enough for giving me this opportunity. And a huge thank you to @dandbmanagement for helping me get this job. Catch it on bbc iplayer now or wait until tomorrow for a double episode on bbc one’

Ellie Dadd will appear in her first episode as Amy on Tuesday, August 9.