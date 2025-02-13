Barrhead Travel commits to onboarding 20 new apprenticeship positions

Last year saw 100% of apprentices secure full-time employment

Leading travel group, Barrhead Travel, has announced the expansion of its apprenticeship programme creating an additional 20 new positions across various UK locations, doubling its apprenticeship recruits for 2025.

Last year saw the creation of 20 jobs following 100% of apprentices who were studying within the business completing their programme and accepting full time positions. The apprenticeship programme offers young people the opportunity to build a prosperous career in the travel retail sector including positions within marketing, HR and IT as well as sales positions in all of Barrhead Travel’s retail locations.

Barrhead Travel has been an advocate for apprentices and young people since its inception in 1975 and has taken on thousands of apprentices in its 50-year history. More than half of the company’s senior management team, including the President and Managing Director, began their careers as trainees and understand the benefits of a blended approach to education and learning on the job.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel said: “Apprentices are the backbone of the business community, creating talent pipelines and nurturing homegrown talent. I personally started as a trainee and have strongly advocated for the last few decades for robust investment from the Government.

“Unfortunately, many travel and tourism courses have been defunded by the Government which means that businesses are left to provide vital investment and support for the future careers of young people. We remain committed to bridging the gap through our bespoke apprenticeship programmes wherever we can and we’re delighted to be doubling our apprenticeship numbers this year.

“As well as gaining hands-on experience and being able to forge a lifelong career, apprentices also bring fresh approaches and ideas to the business and we’ve seen real innovation driven by some of our young people over the years.”

Marley Holland started her career as an apprentice at Barrhead Travel Selby. Seeing success through her apprenticeship, she is now employed full time as Travel Consultant. Marley said:

“I’ve always had a passion for travelling but when I left school, I was unsure what I wanted to do. I then saw the apprenticeship advertised and thought it was an exciting opportunity to pursue my dreams of exploring the world.

“Since working at Barrhead Travel, I have learnt about a variety of different and exciting destinations. I have attended some amazing educational trips I never imagined I'd get the chance to experience, such as cruising around the Mediterranean, visiting Disneyland Paris and experiencing five-star hotels in Turkey.

“The amazing Selby team have supported me throughout my training, and I now see them as more as my family, rather than just work colleagues.”

Barrhead Travel’s apprenticeship programme will be opening applications this week for school and college leavers.

To find out more about Barrhead Travel’s apprenticeship programme, please visit their website, or social media channels.