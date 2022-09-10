King Charles III has confirmed the day on which Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place will be a bank holiday for the whole of the United Kingdom.

The newly proclaimed monarch approved the bank holiday during the first part of his proclamation in St. James’ Palace, London.

Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

Charles answered: “Approved.”