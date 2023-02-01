Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, both 23, revealed the name of their newborn baby girl in an adorable Instagram post last night (January 31). The announcement comes after fans had been speculating about what the baby might be called after a neon light above the crib read ‘Halo.’

Molly-Mae had teased throughout her pregnancy that she had known what she would call her first baby before she even met Tommy, and it was just ‘luck’ that he liked the name too. The pair met on Love Island in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

Last night (January 31) Molly-Mae posted the first picture of her baby in a crib, with a neon light on the wall above that read ‘Bambi’. The name reveal comes just a day after Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their baby, confirming it was born on January 23.

The post has had nearly 37,000 comments from well-wishers. A hoard of celebrities also congratulated the pair, alongside their fellow Love Island companions.

Best friend Maura Higgins said: “So so so proud of you always. She is so perfect.” While Dani Dyer, who has also recently announced that she is pregnant with twins said: “Congratulations babe. Sending you all so much love.”

Tommy Fury also posted an Instagram picture of himself with Bambi with the caption ‘Daddy’s little girl forever.’ In response, Molly-Mae replied to say she wants ‘100’ [babies.]

Bambi - what does it mean

Molly-Mae fans might be wondering what the meaning is behind the name Bambi. While it of course refers to the adorable fawn in the 1942 Disney film, the root of the word has a deeper meaning.