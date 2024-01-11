Marisa Abela will take on the lead role of the iconic singer-songwriter, Amy Winehouse.

Black to Black is an upcoming biopic focusing on the life and music career of the late Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 27.

The first trailer for the Sam Taylor-Johnson directed movie, which is due to be released in April, has been released, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect from Back To Black.

The trailer showed Marisa Abela as Winehouse, depicting the singer-songwriter’s rise to fame. It also showed Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s former husband Blake Fielder-Civil, giving hints that the movie will share an insight into their high-profile relationship.

The Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black is set to be released in April.

Here is everything you need to know about Amy Winehouse, and the upcoming biopic of her life, Black to Black.

Who is Amy Winehouse?

Amy Winehouse was a singer-songwriter from London, who's incredibly unique talented voice and image shot her to fame, following the success of her second album Back to Black.

Amy sadly struggled with drug and alcohol use, which ultimately led to her death aged 27 in 2011.

What will Back to Black show of Winehouse’s life and career?

Back to Black will show Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the release of her iconic album Back to Black. The movie is said to be told from Winehouse’s perspective, giving fans an insight into the highs and lows of her successful career and personal life.

Who has been cast in Back to Black?

English actress Marisa Abela has been cast in the lead role as Winehouse and will be joined by Skins actor Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Winehouse’s father Mitch, Juliet Cowan as her mother, Janis and Lesley Manville as her grandmother, Cynthia.

Who is the director for Back to Black?

Back to Black is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is known for directing the 2009 biographical film Nowhere Boy, which focused on John Lennon’s early years.

Back to Black is produced by Nicky Kentish-Barnes, Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin for Studio Canal, as well as Alison Owen and Debra Hayward for Monumental Pictures.

The screenplay has been written by Manchester screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh, who earned a BAFTA for writing the biographical drama, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017).

Which Amy Winehouse songs will be featured on the Back to Black soundtrack?

It is currently under wraps which of Winehouse’s iconic tracks will be featured on the soundtrack for Back to Black.

However, given that the film will focus on her second successful album, Back to Black which was released in 2006, songs from the album including; Rehab, Back to Black, Love Is A Losing Game and more may possibly feature.

When will Back to Black be released?