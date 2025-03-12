Avoid the misery of burst pipes as weather warning issued

As the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for ice across the North East, North West, East Midlands and Yorkshire, WaterSafe, the national register of approved plumbers, has released a new video offering crucial advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research by WaterSafe shows 15 per cent of UK residents have had a burst pipe in winter, when freezing temperatures can cause pipes to split. Additionally, the Association of British Insurers reports the average cost of a weather-related home insurance claim for burst pipes is a costly £9,300.

Most Popular

Julie Spinks, Director at WaterSafe, says prevention is key: “The best thing you can do to prevent pipes from bursting in the first place is to use insulation to protect pipes from the cold.You should do this in unheated areas of the home, like lofts, and insulating your outside tap. It’s also crucial to know where your stop tap is and how to use it in advance so you can quickly turn your tap water supply off in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is usually located under your kitchen sink but can be in a cupboard, under the stairs or even in a garage. If a pipe bursts, you should turn the water off using your stop tap and call a WaterSafe-approved emergency plumber for advice. If you need to thaw a frozen pipe, you can use a hot water bottle to do this once you’ve isolated your water supply, starting with the end nearest the tap.”

For further advice on winter-proofing your plumbing, or to find an approved plumber, visit www.watersafe.org.uk/winter.