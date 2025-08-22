Attractions you can reach without a car this summer

Looking for exciting, budget friendly, Summer day-out ideas? You don’t need a car to discover some of Yorkshire’s most charming attractions.

From fascinating museums to a touch of retail therapy, some of Yorkshire’s most stunning spots are just a bus ride away. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly adventure, going green or simply fancy a smoother way to travel, Stagecoach has rounded up a range of incredible destinations you can reach, with nothing more than a contactless card and a sense of adventure.

Around Sheffield

Botanical Gardens – Bus stop: Clarkehouse Road/ Rutland Park – Service: 10A

Hillsborough Leisure Centre – Bus stop: Penistone Road/Beulah Road – Service: 7, 86

Kelham Island – Bus stop: Shalesmoor/Ebenezer Street – Service: 57, 57A, 86

Meadowhall – Bus stop: Meadowhall Riverside – Services: 65, 137

National Emergency Services Museum – Bus stop: West Bar/West Bar Green – Services: 57, 57A, 86

Fun by bus

Around Barnsley

Elsecar Heritage Centre – Bus stop: Wath Road/Fitzwilliam Street – Services: 66, 136

Barnsley Metrodome – Bus stop: Barnsley Bus Interchange

Pot House Hamlet – Bus stop: Barnsley Road/Vicarage Farm Court – Services: 20, 21, 21A

Barnsley Market – Bus stop: West Way/Sheffield Road – Service: 22A

Around Doncaster

The Dome - Bus stop: Booth Avenue/The Dome – Services: 21, 25, 29, 98, 99

Doncaster Racecourse – Bus stop: Bawtry Road/Leger Way – Services: 21, 25, 29, 98, 99

Cast – Bust stop: Waterdale/Horse Fair Green – Services: 21, 25, 98, 99

Conisbrough Castle – Bus stop: Dale Road/Ferry Lane – Service: 221

Around Rotherham

Jump Inc – Bus stop: Rotherham Road/Taylors Lane – Services: 8, 8A, 9, 22X, 108, 109, 208, 216, 217, 218, 221

Wentworth Family Farm – Bus stop: Main Street/Clayfield Lane – Service: 136

Rotherham Leisure Complex – Bus stop: St Anns Road/Selbourne Street - Services: 8, 8A, 9, 22X, 108, 109, 208, 216, 217, 218, 221

Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park – Bus stop: Woodsetts Road/Sinston Road – Service: 19A

Around Wakefield

Newmillerdam Country Park – Bus stop: Fox & Hounds – Services: 59, 59A

The Hepworth Gallery – Bus stop: Kirkgate – Services: 59, 59A

Hemsworth Water Park – Bus stop: Hemsworth Water Park – Services: 28, 38

Trinity Walk – Bus stop: Union Street J – Services: 59, 59A

Pontefract Museum – Bus stop: Hospital A – Services: 28, 38

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the Summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

Plan your route, and discover more accessible destinations throughout Yorkshire, by visiting Stagecoach’s website.