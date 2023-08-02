BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has been taken off air after disapproving her colleague’s choice of music during a live show. Free made a brief appearance at Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems Ibiza show on Sunday (July 30) but was cut off for saying she didn’t like a song he was playing.

But as soon as she was introduced, she told Hedges that she didn’t like the song that was being played in the playground, which was ‘My Barn, My Rules’ by Stream MCR-T and horsegiirL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Can I be honest with you Charlie? I expected better of you. I don’t like this song…I hate it.” As she began to further criticise the song’s lyrics, Hedges turned her mic down, resulting in her being on air for less than a minute.

Hedges said in response: “Sorry, I’m taking your mic down. It’s my show, Arielle, have some respect, please.”

BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free has been suspended after criticising her colleague’s choice of music on air. (Getty Images)

According to NationalWorld’s sister title, PeopleWorld , this has now led to the 36-year-old Scottish DJ being suspended by the broadcaster. BBC in a statement, however, assured fans that she would return to Radio 1 next week for her early morning breakfast show.

Their statement also said: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”

The lyrics to My Barn, My Rules

Welcome to the farm

Did you know?

They are more than than 350 breeds of horses in the world

And I am one of them

Old Billy was the oldest recorded horse

Who lived to the ripe old age of 62

This one is for you Old Billy

Yay!

Long mane, big hoof, shiny coat, what’s new?

Small ears, so cute

Nice tail, good mood

Good mood (x2)

Long mane, big hoof, shiny coat, what’s new?

Small ears, so cute

Nice tail, good mood

Good mood (x2)