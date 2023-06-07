Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Android users warned to immediately check 193 apps that could empty your bank account - full list

Android users are being urged to check 193 apps that reportedly contain malware that could end up emptying your bank account

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

Android users have been urged to check over 190 apps that could potentially empty your bank account. The nine most affected apps have a total of 12.5 million downloads between them.

They are: HexaPop Link 2248, Macaron Match, Macaron Boom, Jelly Connect, Tiler Master, Crazy Magic Ball, Bitcoin Master, Happy 2048 and Mega Win Slots. Users are being told to delete the affected apps.

Tech safety experts warned that the apps reportedly have disguised malware with researchers saying it puts a "larger user base at risk of potential privacy breaches and data exfiltration".

Full list of apps that could empty your bank account

  1. Chip Winner 2048
  2. iSecurity - Virus Cleaner
  3. Quick Loan Pro
  4. Calculator Lock – Photos Vault
  5. Pixel Battle
  6. Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily
  7. Pop Stone 2 - Match 3 Game
  8. Gem Puzzle
  9. Real Money:Play Games Earn
  10. Vast VPN - Secure VPN Proxy
  11. Fast Booster Box
  12. Channel3
  13. Make Money - Game Time
  14. Woohoo - Real Cash Games
  15. Earn Money: Squid Game
  16. Cash Game: Money Puppy
  17. LuckyYou
  18. Hello VPN-Fast & Secure
  19. Dong Bao
  20. HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Profesional dan Populer
  21. Yeloli Princess Makeup
  22. много монет
  23. Yeloli Princess Makeup
  24. UangNyata:hasilkan & permainan
  25. Fast Loan Plus
  26. Crazy Christmas Tree
  27. Pop Diamonds
  28. Cash All - Earn real money
  29. Merge snack-Overfood
  30. Vegas Coin Pusher
  31. Crazy Cut Money
  32. Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid
  33. Lucky Slots: Real Money& Spin
  34. TappyCoins
  35. Pet Connect - cute pets match
  36. Lucky Coin Pusher -3D
  37. Money Tree Garden
  38. Chips Winner
  39. Mega Win Slots
  40. SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN
  41. Magical Pet:Pop Match
  42. Neutral Solitaire
  43. BTC LINKED
  44. Lucky Dog Videos
  45. Hexa Link - 2248 Connect Puzzle
  46. Ganho Casual
  47. Bitcoin 2 Moon
  48. Pop Pop Balls
  49. Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy
  50. Fruit Bubble Smash
  51. BTC Fall
  52. Sweet Fruit Smash
  53. Funny Hoop
  54. Go Break
  55. Step Going
  56. Funny Block
  57. Squid Gem
  58. Lucky Cube Blast
  59. NA
  60. Cube Master 3D
  61. Merge Crazy Bal
  62. Grand Win Solitaire
  63. ChipWin To 21:Merge game
  64. Bubble Shooter Hero
  65. Bingo Day: Lucky to Win
  66. Cookie Crush
  67. Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh
  68. HexaPop Link 2248
  69. Dropping Balls
  70. Crazy Magic Ball
  71. Bird Linked
  72. BigBang PopStar - Pongs Puzzle
  73. Chain One Line
  74. Jewels Crush Fever - Match 3 Jewel Blast
  75. Tropical Fruit Blast
  76. Bubble Spinner
  77. Merge hexagon jewel - Match 3
  78. Random Dice
  79. Jelly Connect
  80. Monster Link- Match Blast
  81. Block Crush
  82. Birds Merge
  83. Idle Dinosaurs
  84. Kitty Blast: Lucky Pet 2022!
  85. Go Jump
  86. Knife Master
  87. Macaron Matc
  88. Crazy Cut Money
  89. Mood to Pop
  90. Smash King
  91. Lucky Eggs - Win Big Rewards
  92. Mystery Solitaire Tycoon
  93. candy kaboom
  94. Dice Master: Jump Jump
  95. Mega Jackpot Slot: Cash Winner
  96. Dreamlike Candy：Sweet Merge
  97. Candy Winner
  98. Block Puzzle
  99. Desert tree: Cash Grow Game
  100. Macaron Boom
  101. Word Games：BIG WIN
  102. Vegas Cash Casino
  103. Cube 2048
  104. Crazy Pop Tree
  105. Vegas Bingo
  106. Street Soccer Game
  107. Real Money Slots & Spin to Win
  108. Bingo County: Amazing 2022
  109. Crazy Bomb
  110. Cookie Macaron
  111. Circus coin pusher
  112. Ludo Magic
  113. Mystery Miner Tycoon
  114. Slots Pop!
  115. Bitcoin Master
  116. Happy Fruit
  117. Blackjack 21: Cash Poker
  118. Forest Puzzle
  119. Hex Puzzle
  120. 2048 Lucky Cube
  121. Solitaire legend
  122. Cake Master: Cream Legend
  123. Crazy Fruit Crush
  124. Boom Match
  125. Funny Macaron
  126. Cute Macaron Zumba
  127. Food Merger
  128. Holic Macaron
  129. Dessert Match Kitchen
  130. Macaron Bubble
  131. Bingo Slots
  132. Sea Big Bang
  133. Cute Liner
  134. Puppy Fruit Slice
  135. Crazy Zumba Fruit
  136. Funny Hex Merge
  137. Cash Storm Slots:Real MoneyChatMate
  138. Bingo Magic Zoo: 2022 Journey
  139. Farm Blast - Match Game
  140. Shake Shake Sheep
  141. Cat Party
  142. Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch
  143. Mega Lightning Slots
  144. BitCoin Connect
  145. Bitcoin Master -Mine Bitcoins!
  146. Solitaire Mega : Win Big
  147. Lucky Aquarium
  148. Happy Farm Slots-harvest & win
  149. Crazy Cash Dozer
  150. Maya Merge - 2248 Hexa Puzzle
  151. Bank Bingo Slot
  152. Lucky cube
  153. Diamond Miner: Surprises
  154. Foodie Tiler
  155. Lucky Crush
  156. Lucky Woody Match-Block Blast
  157. Bingo Club-Lucky to win
  158. Nice PopLink 2248
  159. Tiler Master
  160. Food to pop
  161. Fun Block Puzzle Game 2022
  162. Coin Defender
  163. Cash master
  164. Happy Merge Bang
  165. Block BigBang
  166. Dominoes - Royal Master
  167. Royal Knight Slice
  168. Cookie Smash
  169. Candy Pop Star
  170. Lucky For Happy
  171. Happy 2048
  172. Merge Lucky Puppies
  173. Holiday 2048
  174. 2248 Linked
  175. Street Football Star
  176. Fruit Spin Blast
  177. Magic Balls
  178. Joy Match 3D
  179. Classic Diamond Slots: Cash
  180. Super Jump
  181. Slot Club
  182. Lucky Tile Match:Triple Crush
  183. Relx cash
  184. Chain Block 3D
  185. Metaverse Merge
  186. Block Master - Brain Games
  187. Fruit Cutting Killer
  188. Gem Smash
  189. Smash Master
  190. Dessert Crush
  191. BuzzVideo-Earn money app
  192. Tunai Instan
  193. ClipClaps - Reward your interest

What is malware and why is it harmful?

According to the Oxford Dictionary, Malware is a software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system. It is also used to leak private information and more.

It is harmful because it can obtain confidential information that is stored on your device, as well as installing harmful software on your device that can spy on your online activities and more.

