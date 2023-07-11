Amazon has slashed the price of its most highly reviewed devices as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The discounts are taking place until tomorrow with customers able to get their hands on huge savings across many products, including Amazon’s own devices.

The Fire TV Stick has seen a huge discount from £44.99 to £24.99, with customers able to get further deals on the device, taking the cost down to £10. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote has been hailed ‘glitch-free’ by previous customers.

Those wanting to get their hands on the Amazon device for the lowest price can do so via TopCashback. TopCashback has launched a flash deal where new members can get the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for £9.99, with huge savings of £35.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the latest model of the online retailer’s streaming device. The remote has been hailed as 50% more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick which was released in 2019.

The Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa Voice control to make finding what you want to watch or listen to quick and easy. The remote also comes pre-loaded with thousands of apps and access to channels such as Prime Video, Netflix Disney+, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick has an impressive 4.7 stars out of five, with over 88,000 five-star reviews from happy customers. The device has been hailed ‘glitch free’, with many impressed by the variety of apps available on the device.

One Amazon reviewer wrote: “Bought this to replace our aged fire stick and the difference is massive. The performance is much improved, no glitching as we had before. Having read some of the reviews, I did not realise the old sticks slowed down so much with use. The voice control is extremely easy to use. Overall very glad I purchased this.”

Amazon have released a huge Prime Day deal on their Fire TV Stick