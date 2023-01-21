Aldi workers are set to get a substantial pay rise as the budget supermarket aims to be the ‘best paying’ in the business. Around 7,000 Aldi warehouse workers from across the UK will see the increase going into force from next month.

Aldi warehouse workers in ‘selector’ roles will receive a 20 per cent increase from February 1, meaning the minimum rate will go from £11.48 last year, to £13.18 an hour. The move follows Aldi’s recent pay review for Store Assistants which came into effect this month and saw Aldi offer starting pay of £11.00 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise our customers that we will do all we can to support them, we are equally committed to supporting our amazing Aldi colleagues – as we remain the highest-paying supermarket in the UK.

“This announcement recognises the hard work and contribution our colleagues make in serving communities across the country and it’s down to them that we are able to ensure our customers can access fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Aldi was recently crowned the cheapest supermarket in the UK in the latest Which? Survey. However, the low costs do not seem to be affecting the supermarket’s employee well-being as Aldi is also the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, which are worth an additional £871 a year for the average store colleague.

The new rates for both store colleagues and warehouse workers exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage of £10.90 an hour nationally. In addition to pay increases, it was confirmed in Aldi’s latest pay review that there will be an introduction of up to two days of paid leave per cycle of fertility treatment to support any colleagues on a fertility journey.

Aldi is the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket and has more than 990 stores and 11 regional distribution centres across Britain.

Aldi Warehouse jobs - how to apply

Sheppey Distribution centre

Selector (Days) - £13.05 - £13.05 per hour

Selector (Nights) - £16.31 - £16.31 per hour

Selector (Twilight) - £13.05 - £16.31 per hour

Cardiff distribution centre

Selector (Days) - £12.66 - £12.66 per hour

Selector (Nights) - £15.83 - £15.83 per hour

Selector (Twilight) - £12.66 - £15.83 per hour

Swindon distribution centre

Selector (Days) - £13.05 - £13.05 per hour

Selector (Nights) - £16.31 - £16.31 per hour

Selector (Twilight) - £13.05 - £16.31 per hour

Chelmsford Distribution Centre

Selector (Days) - £13.05 - £13.05 per hour

Selector (Nights) - £16.31 - £16.31 per hour*

Selector (Twilight) - £13.05 - £16.31 per hour

Goldthorpe Distribution Centre

Selector (Days) - £12.66 - £12.66 per hour

Selector (Twilight) - £12.66 - £15.83 per hour

