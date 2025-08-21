Aldi calls on shoppers in Yorkshire to apply for Superfan card

Shoppers in Yorkshire can now apply to get their hands on Aldi’s Superfan Card.

Following the success of last year’s launch, which saw Charlotte Mellor from Oldham bag Aldi’s first-ever Superfan Card offering a year’s worth of free groceries, the supermarket is launching its exclusive Superfan Card for 2025.

Just one lucky shopper will get their hands on this coveted card – the golden ticket to a year of free shopping, worth a whopping £5,000. Whether it’s your weekly essentials or those middle-aisle treasures, Aldi’s got you covered.

And this year, the Superfan Card holder will also receive exclusive access to a selection of Aldi’s new product launches before they land in stores.

How it works

Think you’ve got what it takes to be chosen to receive Aldi’s exclusive Superfan Card? Aldi is inviting customers in Yorkshire to tell them – in no more than 250 words – exactly why they deserve to be this year’s Superfan. Passion, creativity, and a dash of Aldi obsession are all encouraged.

To apply, entrants can share their application via the email address: [email protected] along with their name, age and where they are from.

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “The response to last year’s competition was phenomenal, and Charlotte set the bar high as our very first Superfan Card winner. We can’t wait to hear from this year’s hopefuls and discover who will carry the Aldi Superfan Card for 2025.”

The deadline for entries is Thursday 18th September at 11:59pm and the successful applicant will be contacted by Wednesday 1st October 2025.

Terms and conditions apply. For full T&Cs visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/?page_id=16649