550% Surge in couples training together in Ripon

There has been a surge in couples embracing gym workouts as part of their fitness routines in Ripon.

New analysis by Harlow Leisurezone examined keywords such as “couples' fitness” and “couples in the gym” between January 2022 and January 2025, finding that couples have continued training together long after COVID restrictions have ended.

Middlesbrough came third with a 216.6% increase in couples hitting the gym floor.

Other notable cities in the top ten include Bournemouth (184%), Wolverhampton (182.6%) and Blackpool (180%).

Couples Working Out

City January 2022-February 2023 February 2024- January 2025 % Difference Ripon 20 130 550 Royal Tunbridge Wells 50 160 220 Middlesbrough 120 380 216.6 Hereford 120 360 200 Salisbury 90 270 200 Bournemouth 260 740 184 Wolverhampton 230 650 182.6 Chichester 110 310 181.82 Blackpool 100 280 180

Some cities, however, are bucking the trend. Nottingham saw a -17.6% drop in couples working out together, followed by Cambridge (-17.3%) and Canterbury (-12.5%).

City January 2022-February 2023 February 2024- January 2025 % Difference Canterbury 160 140 -12.5 Cambridge 230 190 -17.3 Nottingham 340 280 -17.6

Nationally, Wales leads the UK for couples working out together, with a 22.2% increase, followed by England (14.8%) and Scotland (0.81%).

Couples Working Out

At the bottom of the table, Northern Ireland saw a 12.1% decline, suggesting a preference for solo workouts.

Region of UK February 2022-January 2023 February 2024-January 2025 % Difference Wales 540 660 22.22 England 8940 10,270 14.8 Scotland 1220 1230 0.81 Northern Ireland 410 360 -12.1

Health and Fitness Manager David Marrington, from Harlow Leisurezone, who conducted the research, commented,“Training together at the gym is a fantastic way of staying motivated and supporting each other’s fitness goals. Here are some great ways to train together successfully and make the most of your gym sessions as a team.

Set shared and individual goals

“Before stepping into a gym together discuss your fitness goals. While one partner may prefer strength training, the other might choose endurance. Find common ground and incorporate exercises that complement each other’s goals and even take part in a fitness challenge together.

Avoid Competition and be Realistic

“Partners may have differing fitness levels and that is perfectly fine. If one person is more experienced, they can help guide the other without taking over. One partner could be a “spotter” during weight challenges and assist the other safely whilst providing motivation for example.

Respect each other’s Space

“Not all couples will want to train together every time, and it’s important to give your partner space and allow for independence on the gym floor. A healthy balance between joint and solo training encourages long term consistency.

Celebrate progress Together

“Don’t forget to celebrate each other’s achievements, whether it’s hitting a personal best by running an extra two kilometres or just being consistent and turning up to workout. Reward yourself with a romantic meal, new workout clothes or embark on a fun outdoor adventure together!”