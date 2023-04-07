12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

A 12 year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a 60 year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car on Wednesday. The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

The boy will appear in Sheffield Youth Court on Friday where he will be formally charged, confirmed South Yorkshire Police. The woman has been named as Marcia Grant and her family described her as a “pillar of the community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit,” said Mrs. Grant’s family in a statement.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the Family try to come to terms with this enormous loss,” the family added.

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday April 5 to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area of Sheffield. Mrs Grant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification and a post mortem examination have not yet taken place.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the boy had been charged. A statement reads: “A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of a Sheffield woman. The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday April 8 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information in relation to this collision, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of April 5, 2023. Alternatively, you can anonymously report any information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using their online form.