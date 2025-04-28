1 in 4 teenagers believe they aren’t taught enough about trade careers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skilled trades like construction, electrical work, and plumbing are facing continual labour shortages thanks to skills gaps and an ageing workforce 1. Housebuilding and improving infrastructure are some of the key points to Labour’s growth strategy, hoping to build 1.5 million homes by 2029. This is creating a stark reality; there just aren’t enough workers to get the job done.

The construction industry is a fundamental pillar to economic stability, creating employment for millions, and injecting billions of pounds into the UK’s economy annually.

Construction accounts for 6% of Britain’s GDP, with new initiatives in the industry having the power to invigorate the economy even further. However, this relies on a resilient economy and enough trained workers.

Skilled trades are being sidelined and overlooked by careers in tech and digital industries. Many young people now view traditional trades as unappealing and outdated, so if they are not ready to fill the demand, who will?

Yorkshire Children's Charity

Specialist metal supplier, metals4U, conducted a survey to answer why we are facing this bleak challenge, and what we can do to improve the outlook of the UK’s future in skilled trades.

Survey

Speaking to 500 young people aged 14-17, the survey delved into what career sectors young people are most interested in, and why they might not be considering trade roles.

Only 8% of teens say they are interested in a career in construction or a trade; this falls behind other sectors such as IT (14%), healthcare (12%), and the arts (8%), highlighting the growing disinterest.

The survey uncovered that one in four (24%) young people don’t believe they are taught enough about career opportunities in trade. Following this, the survey also revealed that 28% of teenagers wouldn’t feel comfortable in a role like this.

This disconnect is especially apparent among young girls, with almost half (47%) feeling like physical strength is a barrier to a future in a trade role, compared to 35% of young males.

Age also plays a notable role in the findings, with 14 year-olds being significantly more likely to feel uneasy in trade roles compared to older teenagers, suggesting that even one year group lower can have much less interest thanks to their early impressions of trade sectors and their connection with technology.

Metals expert and chairman at metals4U, Paul McFadyen, shares, “A young person’s environment plays a huge role in the career choices they eventually make, shaping what opportunities they feel are available to them.

“Families, teachers, and even businesses can nurture the next generation’s skill sets, and provide clearer insights into careers in trade and the pathways that will help to fill the employment gaps in the industry.

“It is critical that we create an open and engaging space for young people to learn about the different trade roles that exist, tackling the notion that the industry is outdated and unappealing.”

A brighter future?

The Government plans to have up to 60,000 more engineers, bricklayers, electricians, and carpenters trained by 2029, hoping to tackle the skills shortages and inspire the next generation into the construction industry.

Organisations like Ore Projects and Yorkshire Children’s Charity are also working to create a brighter future for this sector.

Founded by two women in the industry, Ore Projects focuses on supporting marginalised groups to learn skills in a safe and inclusive environment, and facilitates lots of different groups, including women and LGBTQIA+, SENDMH students, and young adults at risk of not being employed.

The co-founder of Ore Projects, Daniela Rubino, says; “State school resources are low, the facilities for Design and Technology are dwindling. Most of the students we work with who study the subject are confined to computer-based learning. Young adults can go through school on an academic path that doesn't fit their needs. We need more opportunities to show students the value of working with your hands and more accessible pathways into trade skills.

“Big companies have a responsibility to look after their customer base, this should include nurturing the skills of their future customers. Young adults need time and space to make mistakes, and learn through trial and error. metals4U provides Ore Projects with the materials to run the scheme, without this we wouldn't be able to offer the freedom to learn creatively which is key in encouraging supporting and empowering young adults into a career that they will enjoy. We think everyone deserves that.

“There is an international shortage of tradespeople and many young adults facing unemployment. We are slowly bridging the gap by providing free opportunities to those who need them most.”

Yorkshire Children’s Charity also have programmes aimed at shedding light on these issues, offering construction workshops so young people can learn more about the industry.

Charlotte Farrington, founder and chief executive of Yorkshire Children’s Charity commented; “Our construction workshops run under the title of ‘Constructing Careers’ because that’s exactly what the workshops are about – giving young people a 360 degree overview of the property sector and introducing them to the huge variety of careers that exist within the construction and trade sector to inspire and empower them.

“As a charity, we are so lucky to have the support of the Yorkshire property sector who go above and beyond to assist our work. Our construction workshops are a chance to bring professionals from numerous fields together with our young people. We’ve been running these workshops with Leeds College of Building since 2023 and so far, the days have involved sessions about plumbing, electrical, architecture, construction, structural engineering, quantity surveying, and development.

“Outside of just encouraging young people into the industry, these initiatives are designed to equip students with essential employment skills, developing their skills in communication and team working. We want our young people to come away from these workshops knowing that, regardless of ability, circumstance, or background, there is an opportunity for them within the Yorkshire property sector.

“Many of the children and young people we work with don’t always have access to traditional career guidance that points them toward practical, hands-on professions. Often, the focus is on more academic paths, such as going to university, but this doesn’t always align with the aspirations or interests of every young person.

“Running workshops and giving students a chance to get hands-on experience is a great way for construction and trade firms to encourage young people into the industry. It’s really important to help them understand the tangible route into these career paths and that a successful, fulfilling career doesn’t always have to follow the traditional university route.”

What’s next?

Paul says,“There is a great opportunity for the trade sector to better connect with young people, and it starts with visibility and openness. Our survey reveals that careers in construction are slipping off the radar for the next generation.

“At metals4U, we are committed to making sure this doesn’t happen, aiming to reignite interest and educate young people on the career pathways available to them. Our partnership with Ore Projects helps to remove barriers and provide the materials needed for effective, skills-based learning. With the right tools and encouragement, we’ve seen incredible talent emerge, fuelled by confidence, knowledge, and inspiration to build Britain’s future.”

