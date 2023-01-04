Travelodge has revealed some of the most ‘unusual’ items discovered at its Lost and Found in 2022, including 50 ceramic Barcelos Roosters left behind by one of its visitors in 2022. As if that wasn’t unusual enough, another item on the list was the finding of a 13-pound fresh turkey in one of the hotel rooms.

Some of the ‘interesting items’ left behind were part of the 2022 Lost and Found inventory report for its 582 branches across the UK, which includes five hotels in Leeds over the last 12 months.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our five hotels in Leeds, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included 50 ceramic Barcelos Roosters, a vintage 1980’s Athena ‘Wired For Sound’ Print and a LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE.”

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

Top 10 ‘unusual’ items left behind at Leeds’ Travelodge branches

Two printed VIP tickets to Westlife’s ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour - Leeds Central Travelodge A Dior bobble hat - Leeds Central Vicar Lane Travelodge A huge selfie ring light - Leeds Morley Travelodge A 3ft light up ampersand - Leeds Central Travelodge A 13 lb fresh turkey - Leeds Colton Travelodge 50 ceramic Barcelos Roosters (the Portuguese national symbol figurines that bring happiness and good fortune to your home) - Leeds Bradford Airport Travelodge A vintage 1980’s Athena ‘Wired For Sound’ Print - Leeds Central Vicar Lane Travelodge A hamper of retro sweets - Leeds Morley Travelodge A signed large framed photograph of Matt Healy from The 1975 - Leeds Bradford Airport Travelodge A LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE - Leeds Central Travelodge