Premium Bond winners for January have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be among the lucky ones. There were two winners of the £1,000,000 main prize, one from Wiltshire and the other from South Yorkshire, with 53 overall winners from Leeds.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company , you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for January, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners January 2023

The South Yorkshire high prize winner carried the winning bond number 461RN328709 while the winner from Wiltshire carried the number 399PD449641. Two lucky individuals from Leeds won £100,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £50,000.

Below are some of the high prize winners in Leeds out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January 2023.

353DG275948 (purchased February 2019) - £100,000 506LT270017 (purchased July 2022) - £100,000 73FG513418 (purchased April 2000) - £50,000 446BD418819 (purchased March 2021) - £25,000 305VV737282 (purchased July 2017) - 25,000 283BQ322863 (purchased September 2016) - £25,000 186SK478533 (purchased November 2011) - 10,000 293TS127863 (purchased January 2017) - £10,000 420NY871083 (purchased November 2020) - £10,000 300KZ912707 (purchased April 2017) - £10,000 291BS032374 (purchased December 2016) - £10,000 498XB199989 (purchased June 2022) - £5,000 190YS598272 (purchased March 2012) - £5,000 507FZ393147 (purchased July 2022) - £5,000 428GS848844 (purchased December 2020) - £5,000 345ZA160326 (purchased November 2018) - £5,000 521CQ984688 (purchased November 2022) - £5,000 479RA752678 (purchased November 2021) - £5,000 5ND983659 (purchased June 2001) - £5,000 484HP008853 (purchased January 2022) - £5,000 434XQ770994 (purchased January 2021) - £5,000

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website .