Premium bond winners: January 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Leeds and how to enter for next month
NS&l Premium Bonds January winners in Leeds have been announced.
Premium Bond winners for January have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be among the lucky ones. There were two winners of the £1,000,000 main prize, one from Wiltshire and the other from South Yorkshire, with 53 overall winners from Leeds.
Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.
In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.
Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for January, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.
Premium bonds high value winners January 2023
The South Yorkshire high prize winner carried the winning bond number 461RN328709 while the winner from Wiltshire carried the number 399PD449641. Two lucky individuals from Leeds won £100,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £50,000.
Below are some of the high prize winners in Leeds out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in January 2023.
- 353DG275948 (purchased February 2019) - £100,000
- 506LT270017 (purchased July 2022) - £100,000
- 73FG513418 (purchased April 2000) - £50,000
- 446BD418819 (purchased March 2021) - £25,000
- 305VV737282 (purchased July 2017) - 25,000
- 283BQ322863 (purchased September 2016) - £25,000
- 186SK478533 (purchased November 2011) - 10,000
- 293TS127863 (purchased January 2017) - £10,000
- 420NY871083 (purchased November 2020) - £10,000
- 300KZ912707 (purchased April 2017) - £10,000
- 291BS032374 (purchased December 2016) - £10,000
- 498XB199989 (purchased June 2022) - £5,000
- 190YS598272 (purchased March 2012) - £5,000
- 507FZ393147 (purchased July 2022) - £5,000
- 428GS848844 (purchased December 2020) - £5,000
- 345ZA160326 (purchased November 2018) - £5,000
- 521CQ984688 (purchased November 2022) - £5,000
- 479RA752678 (purchased November 2021) - £5,000
- 5ND983659 (purchased June 2001) - £5,000
- 484HP008853 (purchased January 2022) - £5,000
- 434XQ770994 (purchased January 2021) - £5,000
For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website.