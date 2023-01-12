The second winter edition of Love Island is fast approaching, complete with a lavish Cape Town villa and fresh, new host.

This series will be the first winter edition broadcast since 2020, which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned winners - and awarded a share of the £50,000 prize money. The coronavirus pandemic cancelled the possibility of a winter series in both 2021 and 2022.

New host, Maya Jama , 28, from Bristol, has arrived in South Africa, and is getting ready to join a new set of islanders, as they take on love-related challenges, and make their re-coupling choices.

As a new bunch of singles from across the UK have been announced as islanders, we take a look back at those from Yorkshire who previously entered the Love Island villa:

Cally Jane Beech (Series one)

Cally Jane Beech , now 31, from Hull, was a dental nurse when she first stepped foot into the Majorca villa on day 21. She coupled up with Luis Morrison , who she stayed with and they eventually finished in fourth place.

They went on to become the first Love Island stars to have a baby, a daughter born 2017. They called it quits one year later.

Max Morley (Series one)

Max Morley , now 29, was a professional cricketer when he entered the villa on day 14 of series one. He coupled up with Jess Hayes in week five of the series, and went on to win the series with her the following week. They split shortly after the show ended.

Bethany Rogers (Series one)

Bethany Rogers , now 27, from Leeds, was a dancer when she joined the first series of Love Island, on day 14. She remained single, and after seven days in the villa, was dumped, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Javi Shephard (Series two)

Javi Shephard , now 33, from York, was a Surveyor when he entered the villa as part of the starting line-up in series two. He remained single and was dumped from the island after failing to couple up with anyone.

Love Island’s Georgia Steel, Luke Mabbott and Zara Holland all hail from the Yorkshire area. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Zara Holland (Series two)

Zara Holland , now 27, from Hull, was a model when she first stepped foot into the villa, as part of the starting line-up. During the series, she coupled up with Scott Thomas, Daniel Lukakis, and Adam Maxted. In week four of the show, Zara decided to leave the villa due to a family emergency.

Simon Searles (Series three)

Simon Searles , now 34, from Leeds, was a barber when he joined the Majorca villa, on day 19 of the third series. He initially coupled up with Montana Brown before recoupling with Tyla Carr . On day 25, the public voted them the least compatible couple, the other islanders then decided which of the two to dump - and Simon was eliminated.

Georgia Steel (Series four)

Georgia Steel , now 24, from York, was a performing arts student and barmaid, when she stepped into the villa on day four of series four. Throughout the series, she coupled up with Niall Aslam, Josh Denzel and Sam Bird.

During week seven, both Sam and Georgia refused to recouple, which meant they were both dumped.

Tom Walker (Series five)

Tom Walker , now 33, from Leeds, first entered the Majorca villa on day 14, on series five of Love Island. He went on to couple up with Maura Higgins , however she dumped him after he made some crude comments. On day 25, after receiving the fewest public votes, the girls in the villa chose to dump him.

Danny Williams (Series five)

Danny Williams , now 25, from Hull, was a model when he first stepped foot in the Spanish villa, on day seven. Throughout the series, he coupled up with Yewande Biala, Arabella Chi and Jourdan Riane . Danny and Jourdan were voted least favourite couple by the public, and were immediately dumped.

Jade Affleck (Series six)

Jade Affleck , now 28, was a sales professional when she first entered the Cape Town villa on day 23 of series six. After just three days, Jade was dumped from the villa, as she failed to couple up with another islander.

Luke Mabbott (Series six)

Luke Mabbott , now 27, from Redcar, was a heating engineer when he joined series six of Love Island. He coupled up with Jess Gale and Natalia Zoppa, but then re-coupled with Demi Jones , who he finished in third place with. Luke is now engaged to Lucie Donlan , who took part in the fifth series of Love Island in 2019.

Tasha Ghouri (Series eight)

Tasha Ghouri, from Thirsk, in Yorkshire was the first deaf contestant to take part in ITV2’s Love Island. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

