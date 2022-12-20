Caroline Flack’s mother has blasted Jeremy Clarkson for not considering the impact his article about Meghan Markle could have on her life.

Caroline’s mother Christine phoned in to LBC Radio yesterday to give her opinion on the former Top Gear host’s column, in which he expressed his hatred for the Duchess of Sussex and spoke of his dreams of parading her through the streets naked “while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Jeremy quickly received backlash from celebrities and the public for his column which was printed in The Sun, with his own daughter even taking to her Instagram story to say she stands “against everything” he wrote.

During LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty show, Caroline’s mother Christine reflected on her daughter’s tragic death and said people still haven’t learnt to be nice.

TV Presenter Caroline Flack tragically took her own life at her north London home on 15 February 2020. The 40-year-old has been in the headlines at the time for things that her mother says are “untrue”.

Christine began by calling Jeremy “cruel” for the words he wrote, just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about media scrutiny in their Netflix documentary series.

She also called the former Top Gear host “odd” for expressing so much rage for someone he doesn’t even know.

Christine continued: “It’s just upset me so much that Jeremy Clarkson has been allowed to, not only think that but put it in print about somebody.”

She also added that nobody knows if Meghan is “fragile or not”, before going on to explain that so much of the stuff about Caroline that was printed in the paper was “untrue”.

The mother-of-four said: “We shouldn’t just be able to say awful things. Carry had the most awful threats over things that were written in the paper.”

Radio host Shelagh said she was “grateful” for the call and that she often thinks of Caroline.

Radio listeners were reduced to tears during the call, and many took to Twitter to praise Christine’s strength for calling in and opening about what “just words” can do.

Jeremy has responded to the backlash on Twitter, but has not directly apologised to Meghan for the misogynistic comments.

Jeremy Clarkson attends the ITV Autumn Entertainment Launch at White City House on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images)

He wrote: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

MP John Nicolson has written a letter to the Chief Executive of ITV, Dame Carolyn McCall, about the “grotesque comments” made in The Sun column.

He has called for Jeremy Clarkson to be axed from ITV, as he does not belive the presenter should be ”allowed back on our screens”.