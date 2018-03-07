Leeds pub’s starring role in new film Walk Like a Panther

HISTORIC Leeds pub The Cardigan Arms plays a starring role in new feature film Walk Like a Panther, which is released tomorrow.

The 20th Century Fox film focuses on a group of 1980s wrestlers who are forced to don the lycra once last time when their beloved local pub is threatened with closure.

A scene from Walk Like a Panther

Stars appearing in the film include Stephen Graham of This is England fame and Stephen Tomkinson from Brassed Off,

Much of the film was shot at The Grade II listed Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road last year, just before it was bought by Kirkstall Brewery.

To celebrate the film’s release, The Cardigan Arms is asking cinema goers to bring in their ticket stub from the Vue Cinema on Cardigan Fields in return for a half-price drink in the pub..

Kirkstall Brewery managing director Steve Holt, said: “It is not often you can go see a film and then have a drink in the very place where the actors played their part.

Cardigan Arms, Kirkstall Road, Leeds.

“Hopefully those who see the film at Cardigan Fields will be as excited as we are that it was made in the pub across the road.”

The pub, which was built in 1896 and is one of the UK’s top 250 heritage pubs, has undergone a sympathetic restoration by Kirkstall Brewery.