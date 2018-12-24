Police concern grows for 16-year-old boy missing from Leeds since November

Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on November 26.

West Yorkshire Police today turned to the public for their help in the ongoing search for Bilal Ahmed, who is known to frequent the Harehills area.

Officers assigned to Leeds District Safeguarding Unit say they would like to speak with anyone who has seen hom or has information on his whereabouts since he was reported missing from the Farnley area.

Detective Inspector Paul Hobson said: “Bilal was last seen several weeks ago and as time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I would like to assure Bilal that we just want to make sure he is OK and would ask him to contact us."

Officers have been unable to find him, despite continuing inquiries over the past month.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 10ins tall, slim with black hair and a faint moustache, last seen wearing a khaki tracksuit and black trainers.

“Bilal or anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Leeds District Safeguarding unit on 101 referencing police log 1982 on November 26.”