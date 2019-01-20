Leeds history: A holiday home with historical features

It may be off the beaten track - but for a snapshot of life in the 13th century then take a trip west of the city to Calverley Old Hall.

Remnants of the original dwelling, built prior to 1300 for a family called Scot, are still in place. The family lived at the property for 500 years and over that time various extensions were added such as the Solar Wing, cottages, the Chapel and the North House.

You will find in all of these original beams from around 1485, fireplaces, stone slates, mullioned windows and other quirky, one-off pieces such as two carved heads.

In 1754 the Calverley estate was sold to the Thornhills and in 1981 it was bought by the Landmark Trust. It has been undergoing phased renovation ever since.

The Chapel has been repaired, as has the fine hammerbeam roof of the Great Hall. The Solar and the Great Hall still contain the remains of 18th century dwellings. Since 1983 visitors have been able to stay in Grade I listed buildings as a holiday let.